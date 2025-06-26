Grenada: Mitchell administration celebrates 3 years of governance and reform

The NDC government marked its third anniversary on June 23, 2022, highlighting significant progress on its transformational agenda focused on good governance, economic diversification, transparency and social equity.

Grenada: The Government of Grenada led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell marked its third-year anniversary on June 23, 2025 and reflected upon the progress and milestones that the administration has taken during the past years.

The government highlighted its progress through a press release on the Office of the Prime Minister's official page, noting significant contributions across various sectors, including healthcare, public services, education, youth and sports, renewable energy and climate resilience, infrastructure, housing and social development, and agriculture and food security.

The government listed the various contributions made in the healthcare sector such as the upgrades that were made to the major healthcare facilities in the countries, along with the long-term collaboration with Mt. Sinai International. as well as the plans that are currently set in motion for building Caribbean’s first climate-resilient smart research Hospital and Medical City in Hope Vale.

The government outlined the Bi-monthly salary payments, Payment of Pensions- Over $75.1 million paid to 525 eligible retirees, Regularization of Public Officers, New Pension Plan for Public Officers, and Minimum Wage Adjustments as contributions made in the public sector.

The education sector has also had significant contributions including the expansion of scholarships, notably first-generation Scholarships through Monroe University, the Free Tuition at TAMCC and NEWLO, the government's initiative of advanced training in cybersecurity and digital technology, and the teaching of Grenadian History in our schools.

The Youth & Sports sector has also received enhancement of the M-Power Programme for at-risk young men, Implementation of the Elevate Her Programme, which trains hundreds of young women across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinque, and the refurbishment of the Cricket Stadium and the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, the formation of parish sports councils, and establishment of a defined Sports Policy that caters to all Grenadian athletes competing on the regional and international stages.

The Renewable Energy and Climate Resilience has also received strategic investments in sustainable energy and infrastructure to bolster national resilience, accelerate Grenada’s green energy transition through Geothermal exploration, installation of solar plants in Carriacou and Petite Martinique for sustainable clean energy, and Creation of Sargassum Task Force

In the infrastructure sector the government has provided Police Headquarters, launched Fort George Restoration Project, provided improvement of road infrastructure including True Blue Main Road, Grand Etang, the Cliff Road, Moliniere Road among others, and brought the Fort George Restoration Project.

As well as the Housing and Social Development providing Water Access and Sanitation in Homes Programme (WASH), and launch of Project 500- building of 500 Grenadian style homes that are climate smart and sustainable.

Lastly the Agriculture and Food Security: Revitalization through farmer support grants, and promotion of climate-smart agricultural practices, scholarships for farmers, promotion of youth in agriculture programmes, direct support will be provided to farmers to increase the production of strategic crops and enhancement of our livestock production.

Prioritizing agro-processing through the provision of equipment such as food chippers, dehydrators, and grinders to support the processing of targeted commodities. Establish and Support Labour Enterprises by providing training and access to critical equipment such as weed eaters, chain saws and pruners. As well as Strengthen Programmes to Combat Praedial Larceny through data collection support; transportation support (motor bikes), training support and enforcement support.

The Prime Minister finished his address by reaffirming the Grenada citizens of the government's commitment to its citizens as the government continues to remain focused on innovation, inclusion and sustainable development. Urging the citizens to remain engaged and participate for a better Grenada.