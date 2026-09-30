Caribbean Airlines adds 7,000 seats between Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival

Caribbean Airlines will add 7,000 seats between Trinidad and Tobago from October 15 to November 3, giving residents and visitors more travel options for Tobago Carnival 2026.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has officially announced the extension of its domestic schedule to provide additional airlift between Trinidad and Tobago for the 2026 Tobago Carnival season, with an additional 7,000 seats on the route.

In a statement issued on September 29, the airline said that the new flights will be part of its usual schedule.

Caribbean Airlines is pleased to advise that additional domestic flights have been added to its core schedule between October 15 and November 3, 2026, giving customers more options to travel between Trinidad and Tobago for Tobago Carnival, the statement read.

According to the airline, it was trying to provide its customers with the choice of travelling between both islands during Carnival time.

The airline has also mentioned that the additional seats were meant to facilitate the people travelling to Tobago around that time.

In addition, it has been noted in the announcement that flights can now be booked via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the mobile app, the Reservations Call Centre, City Ticket Offices and travel agents.

Flights are currently open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, Reservations Call Centre, City Ticket Offices and travel agents.

Nevertheless, the announcement did not give any information about the number of added flights or any details regarding the fares.

The airline mentioned looking forward to welcoming the residents and the tourists on board while they travel for their Tobago Carnival 2026.

Caribbean Airlines looks forward to welcoming residents and visitors on board as they travel to experience Tobago Carnival 2026.

The announcement is an additional instance of increasing flight frequency on the Trinidad and Tobago air bridge, with Caribbean Airlines announcing later an addition of 38 flights over the Easter period.

It added yet another 72 flights from 16 July to 31 August 2026 equivalent to 7,656 seats for the Tobago Heritage Festival and The Great Race.

The air bridge connects Piarco International Airport in Trinidad to ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. It is one of the busiest domestic routes in the Caribbean and a mainstay of the tourism industry, serving travelers from Trinidad and Tobago heading back home.

The primary Tobago Carnival activities will take place between 30 October and 1 November 2026. The airline will operate its flight schedule until 3 November, allowing for returns after the event.

Tobago Carnival is a different occasion from the Trinidad Carnival, which is generally regarded as a smaller, more intimate affair celebrating the island’s culture.