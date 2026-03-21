2026-03-21 10:09:12
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Caribbean Airlines adds 38 flights between Trinidad and Tobago amid Easter travel surge 

In an official statement, the airline announced that it will add 2,584 extra seats, to meet high travel demand during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation holiday and Easter peak period.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Just days after Secretary for Youth Empowerment and Sport of Trinidad and Tobago Keigon Dennon announced plans to increase flights on the airbridge for the upcoming holiday season, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has confirmed that it will add 38 return flights between both the islands.

In an official statement, the airline said that between March 27 and April 12, 2026, an additional 2,584 seats will be made available to accommodate increased travel demand during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation holiday weekend and the Easter peak period.

Dennon, in a media briefing held earlier this week, said that the Tobago House of Assembly was seeking to use the airline’s Boeing 737 jets for this route. However, the airline clarified that the additional services will be operated by another aircraft ATR 72-600.

Also, Head of the Tobago Tourism and Hotel Association Reginald MacLean said that the announcement has come too late. He added that the people who were coming to Tobago would have already changed their minds and booked Barbados or Miami or Grenada or New York where they could have gotten flights. It is always done annually too late and it is terrible, added MacLean.

He further lamented the lack of planning by officials despite their knowing about the holiday schedules in advance. He said that it is 50 years now that they have been putting up with this rubbish, and they know from year to year when the season is and how busy it is always and they always have to wait for too long.

On the other hand, the airline notes that this enhanced domestic schedule is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to ensuring reliable as well as convenient inter-island travel while meeting customer demands during the busy period. The Caribbean Airlines added that the flights are open for sale via their official app or website and are encouraging the travellers to book at the earliest.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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