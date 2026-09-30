Dominica’s Flavours of the World Festival to serve up global cuisine on October 4

Dominica’s Flavours of the World Festival will bring international cuisine, cultural activities, live entertainment and a culinary competition to Windsor Park on October 4.

Dominica: Food lovers in Dominica will get a chance to experience flavours from across the globe as the Flavours of the World Festival takes over the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Scheduled to run from 2 pm to 9 pm, the festival is set to bring together cuisine, culture and entertainment under the theme of celebrating global food traditions in one location.

Visitors will be able to sample an extensive range of dishes representing Dominica, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, India, China, Lebanon, African cuisine and other international influences.

Dominican cuisine will form a major part of the event as the menus will feature both traditional Creole dishes and creative preparations using locally familiar ingredients.

The Creole Dominican menu includes breadfruit tacos, plantain cups served with pork, chicken or smoked fish, breadfruit chetta, coconut-curried rabbit, fish in Creole sauce, eggplant in Creole sauce, bele rice, vegetable plantain lasagna, scalloped breadfruit, breadfruit rolls, fish water, goat water, crab back, black pudding, white pudding and creamy vegetable callaloo with breadfruit.

Another menu highlights titwi or tiny fish commonly used in Dominican cuisine through dishes including titwi accras, titwi pelau, titwi lasagna, titwi pizza and titwi quiche.

Caribbean flavours will also feature prominently. The Jamaican offering includes jerk chicken, jerk pork, curry goat, escovitch fish, rice and peas, fried plantain, festival and steamed vegetables.

Haitian dishes listed for the festival include banan peze, zel poul fri, pikliz and akra while the Dominican Republic menu features empanadas, banan peze with salami, sancocho, yanikeke and “The Flag” which is a combination of rice, beans, salad and stewed chicken.

Festival-goers looking to explore flavours from further afield will also have several choices.

The Indian menu features meat, vegetable and chicken samosas, chicken biryani, daal, white rice and lamb rogan josh, while the Lebanese selection includes cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, fattoush, falafel, meatballs with rice, hummus and namora for dessert.

Chinese cuisine will be represented through dumplings, spring rolls, fried noodles, Chinese fried rice, youtiao, sesame balls, grilled chicken, dried tofu and sweet and sour chicken.

African dishes will include jollof rice, fried rice, coleslaw and plantain, beef or chicken dodo, morsel, fufu and soups and buns.

Organisers are presenting the event as more than a food festival with several cultural and entertainment activities planned throughout the afternoon and evening.

The programme includes Flavours of Fashion: Wear Your Heritage which encourages patrons to showcase cultural attire, as well as the Archipelago Chef’s Competition which will feature a live culinary showdown.

Families will also have access to a dedicated Kids’ Zone while live music and other entertainment will continue throughout the event. A VIP Dining Experience will also be available for patrons seeking an upgraded festival experience.

Tickets are priced at EC$60 in advance and EC$ 75 at the gate for adults while students will pay EC$35 and children EC$20. VIP admission is priced at EC$250. Tickets are available from Depex Colour Lab, Bullseye Pharmacy and 767Events.com.