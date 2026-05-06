Dominica: Major fire breaks out in Roseau, affecting multiple buildings 

Eyewitnesses said residents rushed to the scene over fears the fire would spread, as the blaze along Upper Lane and Great Marlborough Street near the Krispies restaurant reportedly affected several businesses and homes.

Dominica: A major fire broke out in Dominica’s capital city Roseau earlier today, just days after a massive blaze in the area which damaged several businesses. The latest incident was reported shortly after 3: 30 am with images and videos showing thick plumes of smoke and intense flames engulfing multiple buildings.

Eyewitnesses report that several residents rushed to the scene amid concerns that the fire could spread to nearby properties. The blaze occurred along Upper Lane and Great Marlborough Street near the Krispies restaurant and it is being said that multiple businesses and residential buildings have been affected.

According to the fire department, a distress call was received around 3:30 am following which a team rushed to the spot. Firefighters reportedly arrived on time at the scene and worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and crews had begun “mopping up” operations while investigations continued into the cause of the incident.

Reports from the scene indicated that approximately eight to nine buildings may have been affected such as a former Welfare Division building, a Chinese restaurant, a French store and several businesses located along Upper Lane.

Authorities said that they managed to contain the blaze before it could cause any major damage to surrounding buildings and businesses. Several business owners and residents have reportedly suffered major losses with some tenants saying they were only able to escape with a few personal belongings. One legal professional whose offices occupied two floors of a damaged building said important corporate files, computers and electronic systems may have been destroyed by fire and water damage.

As of now, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with the incident and officials are expected to carry out investigations to determine the cause of the fire as residents continue to assess the aftermath of the early morning blaze.