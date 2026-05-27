Tobago stepfather charged with murder of 2-year-old Angelo Plaza after confession

Despite extensive search operations, the body of two-year-old Angelo Plaza has still not been recovered.

Trinidad and Tobago: The 24-year-old stepfather of missing Tobago child, Angelo Tobias Plaza, appeared before a virtual court on Monday, May 25 and was charged with murder. Shannon Miller was brought before Master Shabanna Shah after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised to lay an indictable charge of murder against him.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing and the case was adjourned to November 30, 2026, for further court proceedings, said the police officials.

During the hearing, investigators revealed that they found information that contradicted previous statements surrounding Angelo’s disappearance. They also found CCTV footage that allegedly showed Miller and Angelo’s mother, Khalifa Tobias, near Cambridge Junction during a time the police believed they were at home.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) later arrested Miller, Tobias, and five other suspects for questioning. They also said that the child’s stepfather confessed to murdering Angelo and that he disposed of the child’s body at sea.

Angelo was reported missing on May 11 from Miller’s home at Cambridge Trace, Goodwood in Tobago. His disappearance triggered a nation-wide search by the police, emergency response teams, hunters, drone operators and residents from nearby communities. Local residents also held candle light vigils and prayer sessions in hope that the child would be found alive.

Police officers filed murder charges against Miller two weeks after the child was reported missing. Other suspects including Tobais have been released by the police without pressing any charges on them with the investigation into the matter still ongoing.

Despite extensive search operations, the body of two-year-old Angelo Plaza has still not been recovered. The case continues to spark intense public discussion across Trinidad and Tobago with many citizens demanding answers and closely following the ongoing investigation.

One individual said, “The child’s mother must know something!!! Y won't she say where her child is.” Another stated, “He will probably be released later on. His attorney will say: 1. There's 'no body', so how could you prove muder? 2. He was pressured to confess. Just like this, case dismissed.”