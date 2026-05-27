17 Nigerians refused entry into St. Kitts and Nevis amid Ebola concerns

St. Kitts and Nevis officials formally confirmed that this decision was taken as an emergency preventative measure to protect domestic public health.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Approximately 17 individuals who arrived from Nigeria at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts were denied entry due to global concerns related to the outbreak of the Ebola virus in certain parts of Africa. These people came to the Federation on Tuesday via regional airline flights.

Confirming the development, the Ministry of National Security said the decision was not taken lightly. The ministry noted that the move was made on the advice of competent health authorities in keeping with the country’s responsibility to protect public health amid growing international concerns regarding Ebola.

It added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated publicly that Nigeria at present is at high risk of Ebola importation following a dynamic risk assessment related to the ongoing transmission in several parts of Africa and the movement of individuals through major transport hubs.

The statement added that while Nigeria has not recorded a confirmed case linked to the present outbreak, this advisory highlights the need for increased caution and preparedness.

According to the Ministry, St. Kitts and Nevis has always valued its respectful and warm relationship with the people of Nigeria and emphasised that “We remain a welcoming nation and we deeply regret any inconvenience or distress caused to our Nigerian brothers and sisters who have been affected by this necessary public health measure.”

It was further noted that at present, the ministry’s duty is to act with caution, responsibility and in accordance with health guidance while continuing to treat everyone with respect and dignity.

The government also asked all persons to fully comply with the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis in order to ensure the smooth and orderly execution of this public health policy. They have also thanked the public for its cooperation and understanding.