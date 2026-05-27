2026-05-27 16:25:16
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Anguilla Summer Festival 2026 to bring month-long celebration of culture, music and boat racing

Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Anguilla: The highly anticipated Anguilla Summer Festival is set to return from July 10 to August 9, 2026 and will bring a month-long celebration of music, culture and entertainment to the island.

Organised by the Anguilla Festivals Development Commission, the annual festival remains one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated cultural events as it features a diverse lineup of activities that highlight Anguilla’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. The programme includes boat races, pageants, calypso and soca competitions, street festivals, beach parties and live entertainment events.

Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.

Beyond its cultural significance, the Anguilla Summer Festival continues to play a major role in supporting the island’s tourism sector and wider economy. Hotels, restaurants, taxi operators, tour companies, vendors, artisans and other small businesses typically experience increased activity during the festival period.

Officials have also highlighted the festival’s role in strengthening Anguilla’s international visibility by showcasing the island’s culture, entertainment, and hospitality to a global audience through media exposure and digital coverage.

Festival Schedule

  • July 10 – Village-Rama

  • July 11 – Calypso Semi-Finals

  • July 12 – Miss Tiny Tott Pageant

  • July 18 – WASTED Cooler Festival

  • July 26 – Peter Perkins Boat Race / Miss Anguilla Pageant Part I

  • July 29 – Opening Night & Fireworks Display

  • July 30 – Jr. Calypso Monarch / Soca Monarch

  • July 31 – Wet Fete

  • August 1 – South Valley Community Street Festival / Band Clash / Ban-O-Rama

  • August 2 – Boat Race / Carnival at Leons / Prince & Princess Show

  • August 3 – Jouvert Morning / Sir Emile Gumbs Boat Race / Caribbean Beach Party

  • August 4 – Boat Race / Miss Talented Teen Pageant

  • August 5 – Eyes Wide Shut / August Thursday / Beach Party & Boat Race / Senior Calypso Monarch

  • August 6 – Grand Parade of Troupes

  • August 8 – Poker Run / Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch

  • August 7 – Champ of Champions Boat Race / Splash III

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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