Anguilla Summer Festival 2026 to bring month-long celebration of culture, music and boat racing
Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Anguilla: The highly anticipated Anguilla Summer Festival is set to return from July 10 to August 9, 2026 and will bring a month-long celebration of music, culture and entertainment to the island.
Organised by the Anguilla Festivals Development Commission, the annual festival remains one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated cultural events as it features a diverse lineup of activities that highlight Anguilla’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. The programme includes boat races, pageants, calypso and soca competitions, street festivals, beach parties and live entertainment events.
Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.
Beyond its cultural significance, the Anguilla Summer Festival continues to play a major role in supporting the island’s tourism sector and wider economy. Hotels, restaurants, taxi operators, tour companies, vendors, artisans and other small businesses typically experience increased activity during the festival period.
Officials have also highlighted the festival’s role in strengthening Anguilla’s international visibility by showcasing the island’s culture, entertainment, and hospitality to a global audience through media exposure and digital coverage.
Festival Schedule
July 10 – Village-Rama
July 11 – Calypso Semi-Finals
July 12 – Miss Tiny Tott Pageant
July 18 – WASTED Cooler Festival
July 26 – Peter Perkins Boat Race / Miss Anguilla Pageant Part I
July 29 – Opening Night & Fireworks Display
July 30 – Jr. Calypso Monarch / Soca Monarch
July 31 – Wet Fete
August 1 – South Valley Community Street Festival / Band Clash / Ban-O-Rama
August 2 – Boat Race / Carnival at Leons / Prince & Princess Show
August 3 – Jouvert Morning / Sir Emile Gumbs Boat Race / Caribbean Beach Party
August 4 – Boat Race / Miss Talented Teen Pageant
August 5 – Eyes Wide Shut / August Thursday / Beach Party & Boat Race / Senior Calypso Monarch
August 6 – Grand Parade of Troupes
August 8 – Poker Run / Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch
August 7 – Champ of Champions Boat Race / Splash III
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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