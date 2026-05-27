Anguilla Summer Festival 2026 to bring month-long celebration of culture, music and boat racing

Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.

Anguilla: The highly anticipated Anguilla Summer Festival is set to return from July 10 to August 9, 2026 and will bring a month-long celebration of music, culture and entertainment to the island.

Organised by the Anguilla Festivals Development Commission, the annual festival remains one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated cultural events as it features a diverse lineup of activities that highlight Anguilla’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. The programme includes boat races, pageants, calypso and soca competitions, street festivals, beach parties and live entertainment events.

Each year, the festival attracts visitors from across the Caribbean and international markets while generating a festive atmosphere throughout the island as residents and tourists participate in the celebrations.

Beyond its cultural significance, the Anguilla Summer Festival continues to play a major role in supporting the island’s tourism sector and wider economy. Hotels, restaurants, taxi operators, tour companies, vendors, artisans and other small businesses typically experience increased activity during the festival period.

Officials have also highlighted the festival’s role in strengthening Anguilla’s international visibility by showcasing the island’s culture, entertainment, and hospitality to a global audience through media exposure and digital coverage.

Festival Schedule