“There will be nothing like this in Western Hemisphere,” PM Drew on Symbol of Love Project

The Prime Minister said the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum will preserve Fort Thomas’ history while creating a landmark tourism attraction expected to generate jobs and strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew earlier today led an extensive media tour of major development projects across St. Kitts and provided members of the media with a firsthand look at the progress being made on several key national initiatives.

The tour brought together approximately 20 Cabinet members, 20 representatives from the media and 20 members of the public and offered participants the opportunity to engage directly with government officials, engineers, contractors and project managers while receiving updates on projects that form part of the Government's broader sustainable development agenda.

Among the highlights of the day's tour was a visit to the Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project at the historic Fort Thomas site where officials outlined the vision for what is expected to become one of the signature tourism and cultural attractions of the Federation.

During his tour to the Symbol of Love site, PM Drew referred to the project as huge and said that it is a major transformation for the Fort Thomas area that used to be a hotel.

This site is a traditional site, and part of the project is to preserve that as well. It's very critically important that we preserve the history of this area while we build it, to build a modern facility that has regional, local and international appeal and so it would have a tremendous impact on the tourism product of the island, he said.

He added that there will not be a project like this in the Western hemisphere and added that the project is going to be a signature project not just for St. Kitts and Nevis but for the whole Caribbean region.

While addressing the members of the media, he said, “I'm sure that you all are impressed by what you have seen, because I myself am very impressed. I've come here multiple times that I did not realize the project had advanced so significantly on this project.”

He also highlighted the collaboration between local and international expertise on the development.

We have both local contractors and specialists, technicians and people in the construction field, and we also have those from overseas, principally India, Dr. Drew explained.

The Prime Minister noted that the project's extensive use of marble has necessitated international collaboration.

A lot of marble will be used on this project. We already have a marble quarry established in India, and they are preparing that marble to be sent here and that marble will be done by specialists in handling this material, he said.

Dr. Drew said he was extremely pleased with the progress of the project and emphasized its economic impact on the Federation.

"I'm very, very proud of it," he said and noted that the development is already creating significant employment opportunities for Kittitians and Nevisians.

The Prime Minister explained that the project is engaging local contractors, skilled tradesmen, heavy equipment operators and other workers throughout the construction phase while also generating broader economic activity.

"This project is providing a lot of jobs for our local people," Dr. Drew said. "All who work here have to eat, they have to go out, and they are spending some of what they earn here in the local economy. Even from the construction alone, what is needed to build this facility is creating economic benefits."

He said the project's multiplier effect extends beyond the construction site, supporting local businesses and contributing to economic growth while laying the foundation for long-term employment opportunities once the development is completed.

The landmark development is designed to transform the long-abandoned Fort Thomas property into a world-class cultural destination centred on heritage, education and tourism. According to the Government, the project will feature the Symbol of Love Monument, a Caribbean History Museum, an International Commonwealth Museum, landscaped botanical gardens, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, a banquet facility as well as a jetty overlooking the Caribbean sea.

The approximately US$30 million development is generating hundreds of jobs during construction and will create long-term direct employment opportunities for over 300 individuals and several indirect employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Earlier in the day, the first stop was at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium where PM Drew, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins and other members of the cabinet saw first hand the vast rehabilitation of the national sporting facility. Officials said that the stadium has undergone a major overhaul including significant improvements to the track, pavilion, drainage, lighting, seating, restrooms and other critical amenities.

Not only this, but PM Drew confirmed that additional upgrades are also planned as the government continues to invest in facilities which provide local athletes with safer, modern and more competitive spaces to train, develop as well as excel.

The second stop on today’s PM-led media tour was the Ottley’s Housing Project where the development is now 80% complete. This project forms part of the government’s wider housing programme with new housing developments reportedly being advanced across each constituency in St. Kitts.

Through these investments, the Prime Minister said that the government continues to expand access to safe, modern and affordable homes while strengthening communities and creating opportunities within the construction sector.

Another key stop was the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux. The new school is now in its final stages of construction and is expected to be completed by December 2026, with students and teachers anticipated to occupy the facility in January 2027.

Addressing the members present at the site, Dr Drew said that the reconstruction of the school became necessary after the former school was destroyed by fire, displacing students and disrupting normal operations. This new facility represents more than just the replacement of the building, he said while adding that, “it is a significant investment in safer, modern and improved learning conditions for the children and teachers of Molineux and surrounding communities.”

Next stop was the Greenhouse Village located at Brotherson Estate with the development already being in its final stages now.

This particular development comprises 24 greenhouse structures that will be outfitted with modern agricultural technology and new-age farming systems to support more efficient, climate-resilient food production. The facility will focus on high-demand crops including leafy greens and peppers as part of the Government’s wider efforts to strengthen food security, reduce dependence on imports and move St. Kitts and Nevis closer to greater self-sufficiency.

Ahead of the tour, the Office of the Prime Minister said the initiative was designed to provide members of the media with direct access to major government projects and allowing them to observe progress firsthand, receive detailed technical briefings and ask questions about timelines, financing, employment generation and the expected social and economic benefits.