St. Kitts and Nevis Climate-Smart Housing Project in Ottley Gets Underway

With the commencement of the construction of 20 climate-smart houses in Ottley, the government is all set to provide sustainable development and improved housing accessibility to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew, along with Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson and officials from East Coast Development, recently visited the project site to oversee the progress of the project. Latest images of the project, where foundations are being laid for the eco-friendly homes, were shared on social media.

PM Drew stated that the initiative taken by the government was not only building houses for the people but was also creating many jobs in the region.

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) affirmed that these houses were being built in an eco-friendly manner while following stringent building guidelines.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts being put in by Deputy PM Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, the Sustainable Development Department, and the Water Department, for ensuring the success of this project.

Clearing of the land for this project started in October. The main aim of this project is to provide affordable housing for low- and middle-income groups while ensuring that the houses are built in an eco-friendly manner. Later, authorities are planning to extend this project to areas of St. Peter’s and Sandy Point.

The government has announced that over the period of next 4 years they will be constructing 2400 such houses which will be allocated to people who are unable to afford expensive houses in the region.

Climate-resilient houses are designed in such a manner that they become resistant to climatic changes and extreme weather including floods, hurricanes and wild fires. The project is also designed to support the sustainable island state agenda of St Kitts and Nevis while enhancing their approach towards resilience.

Earlier, the government handed over keys of two climate-smart homes to two females in Conaree and Taylors’ as part of this initiative.