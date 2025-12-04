Winair launches new nonstop St Maarten-Port of Spain route, starting February 2026 

The addition of this new route enhances links to nearby islands like Antigua, St Kitts, Tortola, Saba, St Barths, Statia and Nevis, making Port of Spain an even more vital gateway to the Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago: As the new year in approaching, Sint Maarten based airline Winair is introducing non-stop flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Port of Spain (POS) starting February 1, 2026. Twice a week, travellers can hop between the two vibrant Caribbean cultures, whether it is St Marteen’s crystal-blue beaches or Trinidad’s rhythm, flavour, and Carnival spirit.

This new route will also open convenient links to neighbouring islands like Antigua, St Kitts, Tortola, Saba, St Barths, Statia and Nevis which made Port of Spain an even stronger gateway to the Caribbean.

Taking to Facebook, the airline announced, “Winair is proud to announce our brand-new non-stop flights between Sint Maarten (SXM) and Port of Spain (POS), starting February 1, 2026!”

According to the airline, the flights will be available on every Wednesday and Sunday with flights starting from as low as 198 USD. The flights are scheduled to depart from St Maarten at 10 30 am and arrive in Port of Spain at 1 pm.

Through an official press release, the airline said it will operate flights between the Piarco International Airport and Princess Juliana International Airport. It was further said that the airline will use its ATR 42-500/600 fleet on the route and it still remains subject to approval by the Civil Aviation Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

The airline further asked its customers to book through Winair or their travel partner today as only limited seats are available.

While talking about the development Winair CEO Hans van de Velse said that the Port of Spain is a significant gateway for business, cultural exchange and onward travel and his team is excited to offer a seamless non-stop flight to and from Sint Maarten.

With this service, the airline will compete with other regional carriers such as Caribbean Airlines and JetBlue. The service also comes at an ideal time when most of the travellers are looking forward to going on vacations and the service also comes at a low fare, giving passengers a chance to save them some money.