Global Reflection Index ranks St. Kitts and Nevis as best relocation destination in Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis ranked eighth globally with a score of 70.3, earning high marks for tax benefits, safety and quality of life in the Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis has secured the 8th spot out of 192 countries and territories in the Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026, placing the Federation among the top 10 relocation destinations in the world.

The index was published on July 1, 2026. It scores countries across 24 metrics grouped into four major pillars: financial and tax, livability and health, safety and stability, and settling and opportunity. St. Kitts and Nevis acquired an overall score of 70.3, followed by Czechia at ninth place and Malta at tenth.

According to an evaluation by Rumavi, St. Kitts and Nevis performed particularly well on tax-related metrics with a score of 92 out of 100 for both income tax and foreign-sourced income tax.

The ranking significantly reflects the Federation's appeal for its quality of life, safety, tax-friendly environment, and overall attractiveness to people looking to live, work, or retire abroad. The country also scored 96 for climate risk, one of its strongest categories.

The index placed Saint Kitts and Nevis 4th globally for tax-friendliness and 6th for retirees, citing the country's tax benefits as a major draw for people relocating for retirement.

However, the country's startup ecosystem scored 32 out of 100. Business opportunity and education and schooling metrics were also flagged as areas for improvement, each scoring 52.

St. Kitts and Nevis ranked 15th globally for families and 20th for digital nomads, and 49th for entrepreneurs.

Being among the global top 10 is a significant achievement for the Federation and it highlights the growing global recognition of Saint Kitts and Nevis as a desirable place to call home.

Estonia topped the general ranking, followed by Singapore, Malaysia, Portugal and Taiwan.

H.E Calvin St Juste, CSM, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors, Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis shared the Federation’s achievement on Linkedin noting, “I am pleased to share that St. Kitts and Nevis has been ranked 8th globally and 1st in the Caribbean in the Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026. Among 192 countries assessed, the Federation stood out for its strong performance across financial and tax benefits, livability and health, safety and stability.”

He further added, “This recognition reflects the attractiveness of our nation as a destination for retirees, investors, and families seeking opportunity and quality of life.”

The Rumavi Global Relocation Index is published annually and describes itself as an independent ranking that earns no commissions and has no stake in relocation decisions.

The Federation’s accomplishment is a significant reminder that St. Kitts and Nevis is making big impressions on the world stage, despite its small size.