PM Drew highlights major progress in water, energy, health and education in 4 years of service

PM Dr. Terrance Drew said his administration has expanded 24-hour water access from 24% to nearly 70% while advancing major investments in water, electricity, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has precisely outlined major progress made by his administration in various sectors including water security, electricity generation, healthcare, education and other essential areas of national development, as the Federation’s Government is approaching the fourth anniversary of its election to office on August 5.

In a comprehensive presentation in the National Assembly on Thursday, July 30, PM Drew highlighted the challenges his government faced when they acquired the office in August 2022 and mentioned the initiatives taken to improve critical infrastructure and public services.

The PM noted that the administration faced significant deficiencies in the delivery of water, electricity, emergency healthcare, educational infrastructure and other services necessary for the proper functioning of the country.

“The record speaks for itself,” the Prime Minister said while presenting the work undertaken and progress made in less than four years. He said the Government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in areas that directly affect the health, safety, dignity and quality of life of citizens.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew mentioned that the Government received information indicating that only approximately 24 percent of the population had reliable access to potable water on a 24-hour basis when the administration entered the office and noted that water security was identified as one of the most urgent challenges.

“What did we do? We started to invest. We had to re-prioritize,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

Prime Minister Drew emphasised that between EC$70 million and EC$100 million has yet to be invested in strengthening the water system as the desalination plant alone represents an investment of approximately EC$60 million.

PM Drew reported that approximately 70 percent of St. Kitts now has access to 24-hour water service as compared to the approximately 24 percent when the Government entered the office.

The PM further highlighted the progress recorded in Cayon, where the Government’s drilling operations led to the discovery of a high-quality underground water source as Cayon has more than 90 percent 24-hour water coverage.

He said, “We did not only find water, we found pure water.”

PM further mentioned that a new 500,000-gallon storage tank has also been completed, and work is continuing to connect the well to the tank. The increased production and storage capacity in Cayon will allow other water resources to be redirected to St. Peter’s, and will strengthen the reliability of the supply in that community.

Furthermore, the Government is continuing the drilling operations in other parts of St. Kitts to achieve its objective of universal 24-hour water coverage.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized that these gains have been achieved during severe drought conditions and during the growing effects of climate change.

“All civilizations need land, they need water, but most of all, they need water because without water, nothing else happens,” he said.

He further stated that the Government has taken significant steps to address deficiencies in electricity generation and strengthen the reliability of the national grid.

Prime Minister Drew also announced that concessionary financing was reportedly negotiated through Saudi Arabia to fund the acquisition of two new dual-fuel generating units.

I went to Saudi Arabia, Madam Speaker, and I had the opportunity to meet high officials in Saudi Arabia and negotiated a concessionary loan to fund two brand new Gensets that are dual fuel, meaning they can use LPG, and they can use LNG, PM Drew said.

With that, each generating unit will have a capacity of nine megawatts, providing a combined 18 megawatts of additional generating capacity as the peak electricity demand in St. Kitts is approximately 30 megawatts.

Healthcare has similarly received focused attention during the administration's first four years as the PM recalled that the Government inherited serious challenges at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, including sections of the facility that were affected by leaks during periods of rainfall.

What is the purpose of surplus if people can't get a glass of water? What is the purpose of a surplus if the hospital is leaking? Prime Minister Drew questioned.

He noted that the Government has significantly invested in an expanded ambulance fleet, moving beyond the acquisition of a single replacement vehicle to strengthen the national emergency medical services.

In education, Prime Minister Drew mentioned the construction of the new Basseterre High School as one of the Government's most significant infrastructure projects, noting that students and teachers had waited for years for the promised institution.

"It is being built," Prime Minister Drew said, and described the project as "a modern high school" completed in under four years in office.

Along with that, the Government's broader infrastructure programme also includes construction of the St. Peter's Main Road, valued at more than EC$30 million, and the improvements to sporting facilities in Conaree and rehabilitation work at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.

As the Government is preparing to observe its fourth anniversary on August 5, Prime Minister Drew reassured that the administration remains focused on achieving 100 percent 24-hour water coverage, strengthening the national electricity system, modernising healthcare, completing key educational projects and measurable improvements in the lifestyle of residents.