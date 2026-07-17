PM Drew announces CARICOM initiative to address Rastafarian concerns

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said CARICOM has established a committee, which he will chair, to examine discrimination and other issues affecting Rastafarian communities and recommend regional solutions.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has announced a CARICOM initiative in order to address the concerns affecting Rastafarian communities across the Caribbean and the world. The announcement was made during the July 16 edition of ‘The Roundtable’.

Dr. Drew said that CARICOM has established a committee to examine issues affecting Rastafarian communities, which he chairs. He said the committee will work with experts, including the University of the West Indies and will study challenges that Rastafarian communities face and would submit recommendations as well.

"We have received letters from Rastafarian groups from across the world citing discrimination and so forth, and so we want to look closely at that so that CARICOM can address these matters," Drew said.

He noted that this initiative aims to ensure justice, dignity and inclusion for Rastafarian communities. He stated that the community has made notable contributions to the Caribbean.

He explained, "the Rastafarian community has enriched Caribbean civilization, preserved our African heritage, inspired our music and culture, and remains a consistent voice for justice, liberation, and human dignity."

PM Drew also discussed other significant matters during the roundtable. He confirmed that St. Kitts & Nevis’ humanitarian shipment which consisted of humanitarian and food supply has reached Venezuela following the dual earthquakes.

He informed that the country has contributed an initial US$100,000 in supplies through a CARICOM-led effort and is ready to provide further assistance, if required.

He also welcomed the new Eastern Caribbean banknotes and described it as a historic achievement for the region. He said that St. Kitts & Nevis’ first Premier, Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, will be featured on the EC$50 note.

"This is a very proud moment. It's about how we define ourselves as a people, who we are as a people," he said.

He said that the new banknotes would help in making the national identity stronger and would also inspire the future generations. The notes are expected to begin circulating between 2027 and 2028.

The Prime Minister then talked about the country’s economy, and said that it is performing well despite global challenges. He noted that a surplus was recorded in the Social Security Fund last year and there were more than 30,000 contributors recorded at one point, which is the highest number ever recorded.

Moreover, he said that the government would continue to provide cost of living relief by subsidising gasoline, cooking gas, water and essential food items. According to him, by reducing the fuel tax by 50 percent it has left about EC$1.2 million in the pockets of citizens.

"We took the decision that we must protect people as much as possible," he said.

Drew also pointed towards the expanding tourism, agriculture, and the yachting industry, also that the digital economy also continues to expand. This has helped in reducing the reliance of the country on revenue of Citizenship by Investment programme and also support employment growth.

Then he talked about the ASPIRE Programme which was launched with the aim to provide students financial education, savings and investment opportunities from an early age. He also encouraged the parents to get their children registered in this programme.

"The Aspire program is to ensure that the next generation would have financial education, will have savings, will have investments, and therefore, they have an opportunity to start their life on a more solid financial footing," he said.

Further, he also talked about the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. He highlighted several reforms in order to make the programme stronger.

He informed that the government has increased the threshold to the highest level among the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member countries and has also introduced stricter due diligence measures in order to protect the integrity of the programme.

PM Drew also announced that a CBI regulator will be established in Grenada in order to improve oversight and cooperation among all the participating countries.

He stressed that citizenship is not sold but it is granted only after a qualifying investment is made and a comprehensive due diligence process.

He stated, "We don't sell citizenship. You make an investment, and then you have the opportunity to apply to become a citizen."

He also announced that all the applicants under the CBI programme are required to complete their biometric registration by June 2027. He said that the applicants who fail to comply with the requirements will be removed from the programme.

The PM described these measures as another step towards improving the programme’s security and maintaining the confidence of international partners.

He added that the government will continue to strengthen the programme to maintain its credibility and to ensure that the international partners remain confident in St. Kitts & Nevis’ CBI programme.