President Irfaan Ali honoured with Visionary Leadership Award at OTC 2026 in Houston

The Offshore Technology Conference is one of the world’s premier gatherings where global energy leaders meet to discuss innovation, investment and the future of the sector.

Guyana: President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Monday evening, received the Visionary Leadership Award from the Bilateral Chambers in Houston, Texas. The award was given to the leader in recognition of his steadfast leadership and transformative vision for economic development of Guyana.

The recognition was conferred on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2026 which is one of the world’s premier gatherings for energy professionals where global leaders converge to discuss innovation, investment and the future of the sector.

President Irfaan Ali was honoured for his administration’s commitment to advancing responsible energy development, strengthening regional and international partnerships and ensuring that the country’s rapid economic growth translates into sustainable national progress.

The award ceremony formed part of a high-level engagement hosted by the Bilateral Chamber which brought together a diverse group of public and private sector representatives, including members of Guyana’s delegation such as the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and GO-Invest.

The evening also featured a fireside discussion with Kevin Donegan and Susan L. Ziadeh who shared insights on global geo-politics, energy security and the importance of international collaboration in an increasingly complex world.

A major highlight of the evening was an insightful fireside chat featuring Kevin Donegan and Susan L. Ziadeh. The discussion examined critical global issues including evolving geopolitical dynamics, energy security and the role of emerging energy producers in shaping future international cooperation. Their perspectives underscored the importance of strategic alignment between governments and industry players in navigating an increasingly complex global landscape.

The Bilateral Chamber, which has long served as a bridge connecting international stakeholders across multiple industries, continues to play a pivotal role in fostering meaningful economic partnerships. Through initiatives such as this, it facilitates engagement between countries like Guyana and major global markets which further enables the exchange of ideas, investment, and expertise.