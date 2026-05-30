IShowSpeed shares review of his Dominica adventure, calls It ‘absolutely amazing’

IShowSpeed’s plan to visit multiple countries in one day hit a snag when his plane broke down, but a smaller jet helped keep the trip on track.

Dominica: Popular content creator and entertainer IShowSpeed recently shared his unforgettable experience while exploring the Caribbean island of Dominica. He left his fans and viewers with an intimate glimpse into the rich culture of the island, breathtaking nature as well as vibrant music scene.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, IShowSpeed recounted his ambitious plans to visit multiple countries in a single day during his tour. However, logistical challenges including a plane breakdown nearly derailed the adventure. Despite setbacks, the team adapted quickly with a smaller jet and kept the journey moving.

Dominica, which is often known as the ‘Nature Isle’ proved to be a highlight. IShowSpeed described his encounter with the Kalinago people, one of the Caribbean’s last surviving Indigenous tribes, as deeply moving. He participated in traditional dances, sang along with locals and even sampled the island’s unique produce including the rare red banana which he called an “upgraded banana.”

The trip also offered a sporting highlight. IShowSpeed met Thea LaFond-Gadson who is the 2024 Olympic gold medalist in triple jump and he recalled that she shared insights into her athletic journey. The encounter left a lasting impression and IShowSpeed jokingly challenged her to a rematch in the future.

Beyond culture and sports, IShowSpeed was captivated by Dominica’s lush landscapes. “The nature of Dominica is just absolutely amazing. Everything’s green, vibrant, and alive. Out of the whole Caribbean, Dominica has the best nature, 100 percent,” he commented.

Music also played a special role as local artists created a remix of one of his tracks while blending it with the infectious rhythms of Bouyon music that left him pleasantly surprised.

IShowSpeed’s Caribbean adventure highlights Dominica as a must-visit destination for travelers who are seeking a combination of adventure, culture and natural beauty. Fans and viewers are encouraged to book their own trips and experience the island’s unique offerings firsthand.

Sharing the development on Facebook, Dominica Tourism suggested that exploring the island’s rich landscapes, tasting exotic fruits at Soma Garden, engaging with Indigenous culture and enjoying the island’s lively music scene is a perfect summer destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.