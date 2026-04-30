IShowSpeed sets 4 country livestream record, collapses later during Caribbean tour

After streaming intensely across four countries in just a few hours, IShowSpeed collapsed from exhaustion in St. Maarten, an incident that quickly went viral before he later reassured fans he had fully recovered.

Caribbean: The global streaming sensation, IShowSpeed has set a world record by livestreaming from four countries in just a 12-hour time stamp. The American influencer and streamer is on his Caribbean tour, and streamed from Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten back to back on Wednesday.

The intense streaming from four different countries in just a few hours also led to the influencer collapsing due to exertion in St. Maarten. In the clip that went viral quickly, IShowSpeed could be seen tired and the livestream was cut shortly after the incident. He later confirmed to fans that he has fully recovered.

The tour started off from Trinidad and Tobago on 25 April, followed by a stop in Grenada where he also did world's first ever 5.5 hour live underwater streaming from the Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park.

IShowSpeed’s Caribbean tour has generated a minimum of four million views per stream, showcasing the region’s diverse culture globally.

During his tightly packed itinerary to four islands, IShowSpeed received tremendous enthusiasm from his fans.

Ahead of his streaming from Dominica on Wednesday, the streamer announced to donate all the earnings from the island’s streaming towards the country's flood relief.

“I really do apologise for the delay, a lot of my plans got shifted because there was flooding here in Dominica, sorry for the delay, a lot of things were going on, a lot plans got switched in order. All of the money that I will be making during this stream, I will be donating it to Dominica for the flood.”.

IShowSpeed makes HISTORY as the first streamer to visit 4 countries all in one stream in the span of 11 hours 🔥



- St. Maarten 🇸🇽

- Dominica 🇩🇲

- Guadeloupe 🇬🇵

- St. Kitts and Nevis 🇰🇳



flying on a private jet with his entire team to each country. pic.twitter.com/4iec98NwTb — yoxic (@yoxics) April 30, 2026

Dominica

The influencer explored the local culture in Dominica, tried traditional food, learned Kweyol phrases, and took part in a ritual cleansing bath with indigenous people. During his interactions with the Kalinago people, he also received his Kweyol name “Elayti,” meaning strength.

The streamer humorously also participated in a triple jump contest with the Olympic gold winner Thea LaFond.

During the Dominica tour, he further enjoyed Bouyon Music and heard his own song “Higher” in Bouyon style. He expressed a great gratitude given to him by bouyon music and described it as one of the most energetic sounds of the Caribbean. Despite the recent floods, he continued his tour and enjoyed his time in Dominica.

His trip to Dominica ended with a very dynamic display of Dominican culture, which included Carnival elements like a Sensay costume, street jumping displays, and a live performance from Triple K Band.



St. Kitts and Nevis

During his visit to St. Kitts and Nevis, IShowSpeed said that St. Kitts is the most beautiful island in the Caribbean without exception. Around 53 million people watched the livestream, putting the twin island Federation under a spotlight on the global map.

Local artist Vaughn Anslyn presents a painting of Speed wearing a shirt with a flag of St. Kitts and Nevis to him. The American streamer took the painting with appreciation and great happiness.

Moreover, due to his late arrival on the island, Speed could not participate in all the planned activities. He was also unable to visit Nevis, leaving his fans very disappointed.

Guadeloupe

Speed was immediately swarmed by his fans upon his arrival in Guadeloupe. His first stop on the island was a KFC in Les Abymes, highlighting his spontaneous style to mix global and local cultures.





The streamer’s next stop was in Pointe-à-Pitre, where he danced to gwoka rhythms in the streets, and joined local carnival dancers. He then tried bokit (the island's iconic fried sandwich) and had coconut sorbet.

Speed also visited a local museum at the Mémorial ACTe, where he experienced carnival whip demonstrations and interacted with locals to learn more about their cultures. He also visited Îlet du Gosier and enjoyed its crystal-clear water and stunning Caribbean scenery.

St Maarten

Speed’s last stop was in St Maarten on Wednesday evening. He also arrived late and was unable to enjoy all the activities that were planned by him. Despite this, the creator managed to visit Captain D's Rib Shack to taste the food. He also visited Maho beach, which is known for planes flying very low over the beach near the airport.

He also visited the Bacchanal/ Pondfill Boulevard Strip near Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village to enjoy carnival spirit before he joined a press conference. Speed said during the briefing that he will stay in St Maarten a little more and will join Thursday’s Grand Parade.

Even after not being in his full health, he managed to finish the livestream and interacted with his fans. This showed his commitment to the tour and to the people of the island, who waited for his arrival with great excitement.