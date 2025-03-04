Samal Duggins meets TABASCO® representative to advance pepper production in St Kitts and Nevis

Last week, a representative from the globally renowned pepper brand visited St. Kitts to inspect the island’s pepper plantations, a bold initiative aimed at igniting the agricultural sector.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins held a significant meeting with Christian Brown, Field Technician for the Mcllhenny Company – owners of the world-famous TABASCO® Brand. The meeting was held as part of a field visit at Fahies Estate, Newton Ground in St Kitts.

Sharing the development through his official Facebook account, the Agriculture Minister said that this field visit was a major step in assessing the progress of the pepper growing operation on the island. During the visit, Brown provided expert feedback and shared valuable insights with the technical staff while praising the island’s fertile soil and agricultural potential.

Reportedly, this inspection aimed to assess the progress of the pepper plantations which are expected to occupy vast expanses of the former sugar cane lands scattered throughout St Kitts and Nevis. Brown who oversees pepper cultivation operations for the famous hot sauce brand said, "The soil fertility here is outstanding, and the commitment from the local agricultural team is commendable.”

He added that St Kitts and Nevis is on track to become a major player in pepper production for TABASCO.

According to Duggins, it was encouraging to hear his positive remarks about the commitment of the government to diversify and strengthen the agricultural sector. “His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the success of this project, and I am grateful for his support,” added the Minister.

Minister Duggins further acknowledged the Department of Agriculture on Nevis for their presence and continued collaboration as they push forward with innovative agricultural initiatives.

He emphasised that this collaboration is yet another example of how they are positioning St Kitts and Nevis as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

Brown also held meeting with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on February 27 and discussed the development of pepper-growing operations in St. Kitts.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to fostering agricultural growth on the twin-island nation.