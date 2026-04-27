2026-04-27 15:13:20
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American streamer IShowSpeed visits Trinidad and Tobago, says he “loves everything”

IShowSpeed has begun a 15-island Caribbean livestream tour starting in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to showcase culture, food and daily life across the region.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Caribbean: Renowned American streamer IShowSpeed has officially launched his Caribbean livestream tour, during which he will be visiting fifteen islands. His first stop was in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, April 25, gained international attention, with the streamer saying he "loves everything" about the island.

The American influencer aims to connect with his Caribbean fans through this tour. He will be accompanied by his younger brother, Jamal.

The 21-year-old Darren Watkins Jr. is known for very energetic and loud videos. IShowSpeed also visits public places for his live streams, and he interacts with the fans that gather around him. Darren has over 53 million subscribers on YouTube and around47 million followers on Instagram. Many of his clips quickly go viral on social media, as he is always praised for his kind and sweet nature with fans and other people.

This Caribbean tour is a part of his global travel series, which also included stops in Africa, Europe and Latin America. These visits also helped him gain millions of new followers. During this tour, he will cover 15 countries. Each stop will show local culture, food, and daily life.

The Caribbean islands that he will visiting during his tour include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States Virgin Islands.

His tour to the United States Virgin Islands will take place during the 74th annual St Thomas Carnival, which will be celebrated from April 26 to May 2, 2026. This will offer a great opportunity for his streaming and to promote the Caribbean cultures.

This tour by the star streamer will put the Caribbean on the global map. Many fans are looking forward to meeting him in person during his tour. One of his fans said, “Called this one early. Trinidad setting the tone just makes sense. Big moment for the culture — documenting it properly on my end,” while another stated, “That it all love no competition just enjoy all the Caribbean Islands.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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