“Straight Out of a Movie”: African Tigress Captivated by Dominica’s Natural Beauty

Kenyan travel influencer has highlighted Dominica’s natural beauty and culture after spending over two weeks exploring the island, featuring iconic sites, local cuisine and immersive outdoor experiences.

Dominica: A well-known travel influencer from Kenya Mercyline Masanya, popularly known as African Tigress, has placed Dominica firmly in the spotlight after spending more than two weeks exploring the island and sharing her experiences with thousands of followers online.

The influencer, who arrived on the island on April 4, 2026, documented her journey across Dominica which is also known as the ‘Nature Isle’ and highlighted its several waterfalls, hiking trails, sulphur spas and vibrant local culture.

She described the trip as a long-awaited dream and said that visiting Dominica had always been on her bucket list and that finally experiencing it felt ‘surreal’. Throughout her stay, African Tigress explored some of the island’s most iconic natural areas.

Among the major highlights was a barefoot hike to Boeri Lake where she trekked through mud, rainforest as well as mist without traditional hiking gear and she described the experience as something “straight out of a movie.”

She also visited the renowned Trafalgar Falls where she was guided by a local tour operator. The twin waterfalls which are commonly known as “Father” and “Mother” Falls left a lasting impression on the influencer who described the powerful natural setting as unforgettable and deeply immersive.

“Standing there, surrounded by the rainforest, listening to the water thunder down the rocks… it felt like stepping straight into a nature documentary,” she shared.

The influencer also experienced Dominica’s famous Sulphur baths at Screw Sulphur Spa and noted its relaxing qualities after physically demanding hikes. She highlighted the spa’s reputation for soothing muscle pain and benefiting the skin while humorously questioning the origin of its name.

Her journey was not limited to nature alone. African Tigress also explored local culinary spots which included Froggy’s Good Vibes Only House, a family-run grill and bar known for its Creole cuisine and welcoming atmosphere. She praised the location for its “good food, good people and good vibes,” and emphasised the authenticity of the experience.

Her visit has not only highlighted Dominica’s natural beauty and cultural richness but also reinforced the island’s growing appeal among international travellers and digital audiences.