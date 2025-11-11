American influencer Nicolas Nuvan touches down in Dominica, explores local cuisine and culture 

Since his arrival on November 9, 2025, Nuvan has been exploring Calibishie, sampling local cuisine, and engaging with the community.

Dominica: Colombian-born American social media influencer Nicolas Nuvan, best known for his popular street interview videos on TikTok and Instagram, is visiting the Dominica to experience its mouth-watering cuisine and connect with the locals who bring

Since arriving on November 9, 2025, Nuvan has been exploring Calibishie, tasting local dishes and immersing himself in the community. On Monday, he also enjoyed breakfast with Lakeyia Joseph, Parliamentary Representative for Calibishie, during which they discussed local traditions and Dominica’s growing influence as a travel destination.

During his visit to Lakeyia Joseph’s home, they prepared fish stew, fried plantains, boiled eggs, baked goods, and cocoa tea. Joseph described this meal as part of the vibrant independence celebrations of the island which marked 47 years of nationhood.

As they cooked, they were talking about community life in Calibishie as well as major development projects in Dominica including the international airport along with the value of sharing the nation’s offerings equally among its people.

When asked what locals believe in in Dominica, Joseph replied, “Everybody has to get a piece of whatever Dominica has to offer.”

Joseph also showcased her family’s handmade coconut oil business and explained how the locally produced oil is used in daily cooking and home remedies.

Later, Nuvan visited Sea Breeze, a local spot known for its rum punch and spiced fruit blends, where he shared light-hearted conversations with residents about Dominican culture and Creole expressions.

Earlier today, he participated in the open fire cooking challenge in Dominica and said, “I heard about this food festival on the side of the river in Dominica.” The American influencer was stunned to see that everybody comes with their pot, and the organisers give the ingredients following which the participants cook their food.

Nicolas Nuvan was impressed by the quality of the land and said, “The land here is amazing.” At the festival, he met not only the locals but also those who arrived from St Martin, Guadeloupe and all over the Caribbean to participate in the local festival.

The event captured the island’s communal spirit, with participants using fresh local ingredients like root vegetables, crayfish, cassava, and green bananas, all cooked over open fires built from river stones and wood.

Nuvan even tried his hand at making dumplings in a calabash under the guidance of local chef Fiona. He sampled traditional favourites like mahi-mahi, jerk pork, and smoked chicken and washed it all down with a splash of Dominica’s homemade gin infused with butterfly pea flower.

The influencer does not have a date set yet on when he will be leaving Dominica, but he is expected to be here for another few days.