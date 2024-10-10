Thursday, 10th October 2024
International travel influencer Nicolas Nuvan explores St Vincent and the Grenadines

Known for his captivating and adventurous travel content, he will embark on an immersive journey through the natural beauty and cultural richness of the island nation.

During his stay, he will be exploring the country’s diverse eco tourism offerings, savour the authentic local cuisine while engaging with members of the indigenous Garifuna community, allowing him to capture the essence of the destination for his global fans. 

Through his content, Nuvan will invite his worldwide audience to experience the magic of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, capturing the essence of the country’s untouched landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Nuvan will also spend time with the Garifuna community, offering his followers a unique insight into their rich history, culture, and traditions.

While sharing of himself while on the island nation, he said, “I am here in St Vincent and I am here to experience the culture of the Vinci’s and what am I hoping to get out of this is that I want to have some good food. I want to see the north, the west, the south and I want to see the other islands that exist.”


The influencer will also engage with local leaders while participating in cultural exchanges as he aims to highlight the significant role the Garifuna people are playing in shaping the identity of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said that he is thrilled to host Nicholas Nuvan and have him experience the various offerings of the island nation.

He added that his visit will help to enhance global awareness of the eco adventure opportunities as well as the rich cultural heritage while inviting more travellers to discover the beautiful islands.

This visit of Nuvan is part of the island nation’s ongoing efforts to promote St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier tourist place.

Monica Walker

