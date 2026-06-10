Tobago man loses kidney after being shot by police officer, family demands answers

Family members say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including the loss of a kidney, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting involving an officer in Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Tobago man has been hospitalised after being shot by a police officer during an incident on Monday. The injuries were very serious, as it resulted in the loss of a kidney.

The victim has been identified as Osae Murray. According to his family, he attended a harvest celebration before visiting his friends. A police officer later confronted Murray when he went back to his home.

The details of the incident are still unclear. However, relatives said that Murray was shot and left injured at the scene. His family later found him and took him to the Roxborough Hospital for emergency care.

They further told the police that the suspected officer later sought medical attention and claimed that Murray attacked him with a piece of bamboo, which caused the officer to use his gun.

The family also said that Murray suffered serious injuries from the shooting. They stated that the doctors were forced to remove one of his kidneys and that his liver had also suffered great damage.

Police have launched a probe into the incident. His family is demanding a full and open investigation into what transpired. They are also urging officers to examine any past personal issues between Murray and the officer.

According to his relatives, Murray shares a child with the woman currently in a relationship with the officer.

This case has raised concern within the community. One local said, “I wonder how she's feeling about this situation . He's very lucky to be alive, his liver will regenerate to regular size but 1 kidney sometimes can be a problem. I hope he gets justice.”

Another individual stated, “They have to protect him in the hospital because the officer can go there and finish him up, so that God he is under guard.”