240 high-powered rounds recovered, several priority offenders detained in Central Trinidad

Operation TRIPOD targeted gang activity, illegal firearms and drug trafficking, resulting in the seizure of ammunition, cannabis and a suspected firearm, while several priority offenders were taken into custody.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has seized a suspected firearm, 240 rounds of high-powered ammunition, narcotics and has also arrested several priority offenders following an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise across the Central Division on July 27, 2026.

The operation dubbed as Operation TRIPOD, was carried out on Monday, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. by the officers of the Central Gang Unit under the TTPS’ ongoing campaign to dismantle criminal networks, suppress violent crime and disrupt the illegal trade in firearms and drugs.

The operation was led under the supervision of ASP Hernandez, Inspector (Ag.) Rampersad and Ag. Corporal Mohammed and was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Rudolph Bhagwandeen, Superintendent Glodon and ASP Hosein.

The officers conducted a thorough surveillance in the area and allegedly observed several suspected drug transactions involving Steve Megnott along the Chaguanas Main Road.

Police searched Megnott, and allegedly recovered cash in various denominations, a digital pocket scale and approximately 35 grams of cannabis. Following that, he was arrested on suspicion of trafficking marijuana and currently remains in police custody awaiting further enquiries.

Investigators further proceeded to Diary Lane, Windsor Park, California, and searched the home of priority offender Akiel Carrington, also known as “Ghost.” They recovered a black metal object fitted with a rubber handle and revolving cylinder resembling a revolver.

The weapon contained no ammunition and was rendered safely. However, Carrington was subsequently arrested for possession of the firearm.

Under a separate intelligence-led operation, the officers searched an area near the home of a priority offender at Gill Street, Longdenville. Officers discovered a black plastic bag containing several cardboard boxes from a nearby mangled vehicle.

Inside the boxes there were 240 rounds of 5.56 millimeter high-powered ammunition, which were seized for further forensic and criminal investigations.

The TTPS noted that Operation TRIPOD specifically targeted individuals and locations linked through intelligence gathering to gang activity, illegal firearms, ammunition and narcotics trafficking.

Police have yet detained several priority offenders under the State of Emergency Regulations for the ongoing enquiries.

Police reportedly alleged that the seizure of the suspected firearm, large quantity of ammunition and illegal drugs represents another significant disruption of criminal activity and forms part of the Service's continued effort to remove dangerous weapons from communities and reduce violent crime across the country.