Trinidad and Tobago Police revoke appointments of 17 officers

The TTPS said the notices were issued for public record but did not disclose the reasons behind the revocations or indicate whether the officers are linked to any ongoing investigations.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has revoked the appointments of 17 police officers. This announcement was made in a press release by Commissioner of Police Alisster Guevarro on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

“This notice is issued for public information and record in accordance with the administrative directions of the Commissioner of Police,” stated TTPS via their official Facebook page.

The officers named in the notice are: Tamara Boyce, Vijay Singh, Elliot Chin, Joanne Jadoo, Owen Hem Lee, Jilann Holder, Kizzy Thomas, Karlon Murray, Christopher Gobin, Michael Alcala, Carlos Thorne, Devon Basant, Akiel Smith, Desron Dillon, Shaun Reid, Joff Awong, and Daryl Baksh.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the notices were issued for public information and record purposes. Any other possible reasons for the revocations have not been stated in the public announcement or whether any investigations are associated with it.

This move comes amid ongoing public debate about internal discipline and accountability within the police service. The affected officers or their representatives have also not released any public statements on this.

The locals have turned to social media asking for further information about the revocations. One individual said, “It would have been more informative if you listed their badge number or former badge number and the station they were last associated with , right now these are just random names.”

Another person stated, “At least these names are listed compared to others situations where they protecting the identity of the ones whose suppose to be named.”