MV Barima death toll reaches 72 in Guyana, 65 victims identified

Authorities have identified 65 of the 72 victims recovered from the MV Barima disaster as search teams, supported by 19 vessels and three aircraft, continue operations across Guyana's northwest waters.

Guyana: The death toll in the MV Barima tragedy has increased to 72 after two more bodies were recovered during the ongoing search and rescue operations on Thursday, July 23. Authorities said that 65 of the victims have been identified by their families.

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips said that the rescue effort remains active, as teams are still looking for the missing persons.

At the time of the 17:00 hrs press briefing on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 65 bodies were confirmed. On that same day, five additional bodies were subsequently recovered during ongoing search and recovery operations, bringing the total to 70 at the end of Wednesday July 22, 2026. The recovery of two bodies on Thursday increased the total number to 72. Of the 72 bodies recovered so far, 65 have been positively identified by their families, he shared via an official Facebook update.

A total of 19 vessels and three aircraft are involved in the operation, with search areas now expanding to locations including Waini Point.

The Prime Minister said that funerals for several victims took place on Thursday which were attended by government ministers and other officials to support the grieving families. He also said that the rescue mission will continue until all possible efforts have been made.

We can only stand beside you, pray with you and assure you that you will not face the days ahead alone. In these trying days, our strength will come from brotherhood, faith and the knowledge that we belong to one Guyanese family, he noted.

The government has also advised the public to stay away from using their unauthorized drones in the search area. Officials said that drones can interfere with the rescue and recovery teams as they carry out their work at the site.

The MV Barima capsized on Saturday while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, which set off one of Guyana’s great maritime rescue efforts. Authorities have widened the search area and also called in additional support as they try to find and rescue more victims.