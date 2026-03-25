HC Gurdip Dev Bath meets Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India

The meeting focused on strengthening ties between the Caribbean and Africa, highlighting a shared commitment to deeper collaboration and mutual growth.

The High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to India, Gurdip Dev Bath, met with Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India, in a diplomatic engagement held on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening friendly ties between the Caribbean and Africa, underscoring a shared commitment to deeper collaboration and mutual growth.

Ambassador Woldemariam, the longest-serving Ambassador of Eritrea to India, shared valuable insights drawn from his extensive diplomatic tenure. Reflecting on his years in India, he highlighted the knowledge and understanding he has gained through his experiences across the country.

High Commissioner Dev Bath commended Ambassador Woldemariam for his distinguished service and thoughtful perspectives, recognising his longstanding contribution to diplomacy in India. Both diplomats exchanged reflections on their roles as ambassadors, expressing appreciation for India’s warmth, hospitality, and cultural richness.

The discussion also covered a range of diplomatic priorities, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation through strategic partnerships. Both representatives reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared goals and promoting the prosperity of their respective nations.

High Commissioner Dev Bath further highlighted the importance of fostering stronger partnerships, noting that such engagements create new opportunities for collaboration between the Caribbean and Africa. He also emphasised his personal connection to India, describing his tenure as High Commissioner as both enriching and deeply meaningful.

He underscored the vital role of diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people ties and unlocking new avenues for mutual understanding. The conversation also touched upon ongoing geopolitical developments, including tensions in the Middle East, with both diplomats stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

The establishment of the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in India last year marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, symbolising a new and progressive phase of engagement. This meeting, part of the Federation’s inaugural diplomatic mission to India, further reinforces its commitment to building strong and enduring international partnerships.

As Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Woldemariam holds a pivotal role in representing and coordinating the diplomatic community in New Delhi, in accordance with the Vienna Convention. His position as the ceremonial head and spokesperson of the international diplomatic corps adds considerable importance to this engagement.

The interaction also reflected on Ambassador Woldemariam’s remarkable 19-year tenure in India, during which he developed a deep understanding of the country through extensive engagement and travel. His experiences stand as a testament to the enduring value of diplomatic service in fostering cross-cultural connections and meaningful international relationships.