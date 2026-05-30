Massive 5.0 earthquake shakes Trinidad and Tobago, no damage reported

The tremor was widely felt across North and Northwest Trinidad, including Diego Martin, Port of Spain and parts of the East-West Corridor, while residents in Grenada also reported feeling the earthquake.

Trinidad and Tobago: Residents across Trinidad and Tobago experienced a moderate earthquake on Friday evening at around 8:31 pm local time. The tremor, initially recorded at magnitude 5.1 was later refined to 5.0 by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).

According to UWI-SRC, the earthquake’s epicenter was located 93 km northwest of Port of Spain, 113 km northwest of Arima and 91 km southwest of St. George’s, Grenada at a depth ranging from 98 km to 112 km below the earth’s surface. The relatively deep focus of the quake caused seismic waves to disperse broadly which produced a distinct, low and prolonged rumble rather than a sudden jolt.

The tremor was widely felt across North and Northwest Trinidad, including Diego Martin, Port of Spain and parts of the East-West Corridor as well as by residents in Grenada. Social media and local reports describe the sensation as noticeable but not alarming.

As of May 30, authorities confirm that there have been no reports of injuries, structural damage or utility disruptions. Disaster management agencies continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to remain calm.

The UWI-SRC encourages residents who felt the quake to submit observations through their “Did You Feel It?” portal. Several locals took to Facebook to share their experience with one of them saying, “I know I just felt the bed shake. No one else in my household felt it,” while another said, “Yes, was laying down on my bedroom floor & felt it in Princes Town. I thought it was my body just shaking or something, I didn't think about it too much then came on fb & saw this post.”