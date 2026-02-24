2026-02-24 14:31:09
Teen dies after falling from fifth-floor Balcony in Trinidad

The boy reportedly jumped from the balcony after claiming he heard his deceased brother’s voice, suffering fatal injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A thirteen (13) year old boy died after he fell from the balcony of his fifth floor apartment at Vieux Forte. The teen has been identified as Armani Alleyne, who was a student at St Mary’s Mucurapo Boys’ R.C. Primary School.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday night, February 21, 2026. The boy stayed at home that day as he was suffering from high fever since Friday evening. Later during the night, Armani went to his mother’s room shouting that he heard his dead brother’s voice.

Seconds later, he rushed out of the room into the fifth floor apartment’s balcony. He jumped off the rail and fell about 40 to 50 feet to a concrete floor below, before anyone could pull him back. He was immediately rushed to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by his family for treatment.

Despite medical care, he passed away at around 3 am on Sunday February 22, 2026, as a result of severe injuries to the upper body and legs. Officers from St James Police Station arrived at the scene. They declared the case as an unnatural death as investigations were immediately launched with witness questioning and securing the site.

Armani was a talented and popular football player at his school. The school’s PTA told the officers that he was a very loved member of the school community. They also issued a statement to extend their sympathies to his family, friends and classmates at this difficult time.

Armani was a valued member of our school family, and his presence both on and off the field will be deeply missed,” the statement read.

The passing of the 13 year old boy had a great impact on his family and the school community. Investigations remain active as police continue to look for any evidence that may help close the case.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

