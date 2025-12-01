2025-12-01 10:15:36
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz triumph 18-0 against Dominica, PM Holness and Vybz Kartel celebrate historic win

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz dominated Dominica 18-0, with Khadija “Bunny” Shaw scoring a hat-trick and marking her 60th international goal.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated Reggae Girlz for their extraordinary win 18-0 against Dominica at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Saturday.

Jamaica celebrates with you, and we remain proud of the strength and excellence you continue to show on the international stage. Well done, Reggae Girlz!” Prime Minister Holness praised the victory deliverance of the Reggae Girlz following their unquestionable win and total domination of the Saturday, November 29 match that gave the Reggae Girlz an opportunity to score eighteen-neal against Dominica.

A performance that sets the Reggae Girlz on to the World Cup qualifying with an 18–0 statement win. A perfect kickoff to the team's World Cup appearance as the Reggae Girlz chase a third consecutive World Cup win after shining in France 2019 and Australia 2023.

Marking the huge win for the team was Plummer (2’), Shaw (4’, 39’, 43’), Van Zanten (7’, 21’, 26’),  Brown (9’, 35’, 82’), Primus (12’), Blackwood (51’, 89’),  Buckley (81’, 90+2’), Thomas (86’, 88’), and Hayles (90+1’).

With a huge milestone going to Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who hit 60 international goals, completing a first-half hat-trick and extending her legendary lead as Jamaica’s all-time top scorer.

Konya Plummer, who scored her first Jamaica goal since 2018, Kalyssa Van Zanten, who dropped a first-half hat trick; also her first goals for Jamaica since the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Further honoring Reggae Girlz outstanding victory against Dominica was Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, who showcased himself watching the game while unable to  hold back the laughter as he reacted to the Reggae Girlz’ record-shattering 18–0 demolition of Dominica in Saturday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Kartel bigged up the team, naming captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who fired in a hat-trick to push her tally to 60 international goals. A historic victory that smashed Jamaica’s previous qualifier record of 14–0, that further sent a strong warning to the rest of Group B.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz asserted full dominance on the Saturday match from first whistle to last, they showcased extreme maneuver and teamwork that led to their flawless victory.

