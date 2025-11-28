Bahamas welcomes Porter Airlines’ first nonstop service from Toronto

Porter Airlines was officially welcomed to the Bahamas under the clear blue skies on Thursday afternoon, as it landed in New Providence, Bahamas from Toronto, Canada.

Bahamas: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation welcomed Porter Airlines' first inaugural flight to Nassau, Bahamas. The Canadian airline's first Caribbean destination with nonstop service to the Bahamas from Toronto.

Porter Airlines was officially welcomed to the Bahamas under the clear blue skies on Thursday afternoon, as it landed in New Providence, Bahamas from Toronto, Canada. The aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water salute as is tradition while surrounded by a good old Bahamian Junkanoo rush out.

The 132-seat aircraft Embraer E195-E2 offers elevated economy service aboard with no middle seats, free high-speed Wi-Fi and signature premium hospitality.

The inaugural flight touched down today in The Bahamas, bringing along 118 passengers with it.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation proudly welcomed Porter Airlines to Nassau as the flight marks a significant milestone and launch of the first flight will strengthen connections between the two countries, and deepen Bahamas's connection to the Canadian market.

The launch of the inaugural flight from Bahamas to Toronto, Canada was supported through close collaboration with the Nassau Paradise Promotion Board and the Nassau Airport development Company.

Eddie L. Eldebs, Porter Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer shared his excitement over the airline's first Caribbean destination, Nassau. Stating that the airline has been operational since 2006, and was mainly based in the Canada and the US markets but now, with the airlines first Caribbean destination, they are very happy about the destination and getting access to the sun.

The Canadian airline is set to offer daily travel services from Toronto to the Bahamas throughout the winter time with the flight time being just over three hours and fifteen minutes.

The airline is also set to add additional routes from Ottawa that will see six weekly flights and Montreal that will be connecting three times a week from December 13th.