US$20 Million Crane Investment Boosts Jamaica’s Global Trade Ambitions at Kingston Freeport Terminal

Jamaica marks another major leap forward in transformation into a world-class logistics hub as Prime Minister Holness highlighted that the country secured two new state-of-the-art Super Post-Panamax Ship-to-Shore Gantry Cranes which arrived at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) yesterday.

He further noted that the project is set to significantly enhance the Terminal’s cargo-handling capacity and strengthen Jamaica’s position as a premier transshipment hub in the region, while advancing Jamaica’s growing role in global trade and logistics.

The new cranes are said to be facilitated by a US$20 million investment from the KFTL, which operates the Kingston Container Terminal under a 30-year concession agreement with the Port Authority of Jamaica.

Reportedly, since 2020, KFTL’s cargo volumes have increased by 55% and are on track to reach 2.5 million TEUs in 2025, a strong signal of confidence in Jamaica’s logistics future.

Prime Minister Holness went on to share that each of the advanced cranes is equipped with the latest safety and efficiency systems, including laser anti-collision technology and precision positioning systems for faster, safer, and more reliable operations.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to hail the new milestone, with one user writing, “Another milestone achievement. Keep it coming.”

While another noted of Holness leadership and stated, “4th term loading… keep building Mr Prime Minister!!!”