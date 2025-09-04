PM Andrew Holness declares victory in Jamaica Election 2025, denies corruption allegations says “Still Solid as a Rock”

“I am still solid as a rock” the newly elected Prime Minister now doing his third consecutive term is set to be Jamaica’s Prime Minister for the next 5 years

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivered a powerful speech following his victory in the 2025 General Elections on Wednesday, denying all allegations of corruption and cheating that were brought about with the results citing that no weapons formed against him shall prosper.

“I am still solid as a rock” the newly elected Prime Minister now doing his third consecutive term is set to be Jamaica’s Prime Minister for the next 5 years stated during his address to his supporters at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters on Belmont Road in St Andrew.

That he is still solid after all the attacks, lies, rumours and innuendos he is still standing tall and solid as a rock.

“When you face challenges and you look for the opportunity, rise for the occasion. Look at yourself, know yourself no one can stop you.” Holness admitted that the 2025 Jamaica elections were seen to him as an opportunity and a personal challenge to himself as Jamaica is at a special place today.

“While it is clear that the majority have spoken and chosen the JLP, geographically and traditionally there are still those who may not cheer like you and for many reasons.” The newly elected Prime Minister also took notice of the supporters of opposition parties who also wanted their candidates to win.

Humbled by the slim margin of victory from opposition leader Mark Golding, Holness cautioned his government against complacency. Stating that as in the first and second term, the third term government must yet again raise guard against arrogance, and must develop an even keener ears to listen to the people.

“You must be focused at addressing the needs of the people, and one reason is. They say yes, we see prosperity in many areas but they want prosperity to come to their communities to their driveway and to their doorway.”

Declaring a new way for JLP third term Holness stated that the leaders are to be laser focused at bringing prosperity and addressing the needs of the people in various Jamaican communities and not just focus on specific areas.

The Prime Minister spoke in front of a green mass of supporters as they cheered at every sentence and statement of the victory speech of JLP’s third consecutive term.

The Prime Minister also proceeded to share his gratitude to the Jamaican people on his official Facebook page and wrote, “Jamaica, my heart is full. This historic third term is not just a win for the Jamaica Labour Party, it is a win for you, the people. Thank you for your trust, your faith, and your belief in the vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous Jamaica. This moment is yours. Let’s keep moving in the right direction.”

The JLP won 34 seats whereas, the PNP secured 29, following the preliminary counting of votes on Wednesday night, to clinch a historic third consecutive term in government.