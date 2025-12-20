US confirms existing visas valid for citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica

Caribbean: The United States announced all the visas already issued to citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica will remain valid for entry into the country. This applies to all visa types, including tourist, business, student and other categories like B-1, B-2, J, and M visas.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica confirmed the decision. Both welcomed it and expressed appreciation to the United States officials for their cooperation, noting that it brings relief and clarity to their citizens.

PM Skerrit welcome decision on existing visas

Prime Minister Skerrit said that Dominican passport holders who have valid US visas may travel past January 1, 2026. He described the outcome as a major development for the nation. “Dominican, who are currently holders of uses of any kind or any type, are able to travel to the United States past January first 2025. This is a major development and I will thank the Head of Mission and the Embassy of the United States,” noted PM Skerrit.

PM Browne reassures Antiguan and Barbudan citizens

Prime Minister Browne also said that there will be no cancellation of visas issued to Antiguan and Barbudan nationals before December 31, 2025. “We are pleased that clarity has been achieved on these immediate concerns, and we will continue to participate fully in the work now underway to ensure the continuation of strong people-to-people exchanges between the United States and Antigua and Barbuda,” he further added.

New rules for visas to be issued in 2026

However, any visas issued after January 1, 2026, will be handled under the new rules, which are still being discussed between the United States and several Caribbean countries. One key improvement will be the requirement of biometric passport systems updates as per the US standards.

Officials said that they have been collecting biometric data from citizens till now. The introduction of this new technology will align with that of the United States and includes all citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica - by birth, descent, naturalization, or by investment.

The United States had implemented travel restrictions on citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica. The States authorities raised concerns about Citizenship by Investment programmes and security. These two were the reasons for imposing visa restrictions. However, the governments of both the nations have confirmed that they would continue to work closely with the authorities of United States to maintain strong bilateral relations.