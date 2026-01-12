Saint Lucia charts hopeful path for 2026 as PM Pierre unveils people-centred development agenda 

The address highlighted major advancements in healthcare, led by the operational launch of St Jude Hospital, described as a major step in strengthening medical services, particularly in the south.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced his new agenda for the year 2026 on Sunday and outlined an ambitious national development agenda, declaring that the country has rejected “bitterness, hatred and division.”

In his address, he emphasised that this decision comes in favour of stability, compassion and people-centred governance and to reject negative conflicts.

At the beginning of his speech, he first thanked the people who elected him and wished them and their families a happy and prosperous new yea whether they are in Saint Lucia or abroad. In 2021, when he first joined office, the country was dealing with many economic and global issues following which the Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and the people who supported him together fought against these challenges.

During his past four years, the government has worked hard to recover the economy of Saint Lucia, which has helped stabilise the nation’s economy, protect vulnerable communities and rebuild opportunities for the people.

During his address, he also stated that the victory of the Saint Lucia Labour Party on December 1, reaffirmed and encouraged the desire of the people for progress and fairness as they are once again beginning to believe in government.

He also highlighted the key areas where the government will focus, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic modernisation.

While talking about the St Jude Hospital, he described it as a milestone or turning point for the healthcare industry. PM Pierre further spoke about the commencement of work on the fifth finger of the Owen King EU Hospital and said that the work continues to expand wellness centers.

He stated that “these investments are not fake or wasteful, they have saved many lives and supported many families during difficult times.”

Moving forward to education, he said that “in 2026, we will focus on expanding new technologies in schools, including smart classrooms, strengthening technical and vocational training, and increasing access to early childhood and special education.”

Philip J. also addressed improvements in infrastructure as he pointed out that “the government will focus on developing roads, bridges, water systems, housing projects and transport facilities to benefit people across the island.”

Outlining major construction works, he claimed that in 2026 the government will start construction of the Hewanorra International Airport Terminal Building, upgrade the Julian R. Hunte Highway, rehabilitate Berth 4 at Port Castries, and continue housing developments at Talvern and Rockhall, which will create new job opportunities for the people of the nation.

The Prime Minister further spoke about criminal activities in the country, noting that “we have lost many young individuals to gangs and criminal behaviour,” and to combat this and protect youth from antisocial activities, the government will enhance the youth economy.

Elaborating further, he commented that “several initiatives will be implemented to keep youth away from illegal activities and allow them to be productive, enabling them to improve themselves and gain opportunities to develop their talent and creativity.”

The government also plans to improve the ease of doing business while supporting the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and the unemployment programme is currently in progress.

Pierre reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to CARICOM diplomacy and international law while addressing global disturbances that are affecting Caribbean countries in areas including travel, tourism and trade.

He also disclosed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the United States on cooperation regarding third-country nationals, stressing that no agreement has been signed.

Lastly, he urged citizens to reject misinformation and use social media responsibly, stating that “together we will continue to build our country safer, stronger and more prosperous.”