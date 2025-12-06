Saint Lucia: Philip J. Pierre takes oath for 2nd term with Skerrit, Drew among regional leaders present

Philip J. Pierre took the oath of office as Saint Lucia's Prime Minister on December 5, in front of citizens, officials and Caribbean leaders.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has officially been sworn in as Saint Lucia’s 12th Prime Minister following the second consecutive win of the Saint Lucia Labour Party in the December 1, 2025 general elections.

Caribbean leaders present at the swearing in included the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and other personalities.

Following his oath Prime Minister Pierre, who will be serving his second term as Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister addressed the gathering, pledging to build on the policies of his previous administration.

“The show of trust and confidence will be the driver to put people first, together we will match forward with purpose, discipline and confidence. As we strive to make our island the best place to live and work.”

The newly elected Prime Minister began his address by thanking the citizens of Saint Lucia for once again electing a party that he is honored to lead the Saint Lucia labour party, which has also marked an achievement as the only party in Saint Lucia to have won a consecutive second term in the last 20 years.

He went on to thank the members of team Labour who led the campaigns based on his administration’s achievement from 2021, its policy proposal and trusted leadership. With many thanks going to the public for their recognition of the work over the previous years under his administration and their belief in the Labour Party’s ability to continue what they started.

“Our administration will continue to remember the vulnerable, we cannot speak of preserving human dignity and a more equitable society if we are not prepared to address the basic needs of the vulnerable and differently abled. So that everyone can have a dignified existence.”

Prime Minister Pierre went on to promise that in his new term they will continue to target interventions to those most in need. As the country cannot develop a dual society where any demographic is allowed to go adrift.

“Gang membership and unlawful codes of behaviour should not be a desirable alternative for our young men. We call for zero tolerance towards all forms of deviant behavior that is likely to destroy our society.” Prime Minister Pierre went on to speak to the disenchantment of some of our young males who are disengaged from the developmental process. Stating that they will continue to inject resources aimed at addressing the needs of the demographic.

“My government will therefore do all it can do to help preserve this trend of negativity. Within the context of this negativity, we should not encourage division and hate as normal behavior. Instead we need to be more tolerant of those with views that are different from ours. While treating them with greater patience and respect.”

Prime Minister Pierre concluded his address by addressing a matter of negativity that seems to be furthering its weight in the society, calling for more patience and respect among citizens when dealing with persons that are different in views or appearances.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party win in the Monday, December 1 2025 elections with a resounding victory at the polls catapulting Prime Minister Pierre to his second term victory. As the party secures 14 seats with the remaining 2 seats going to independent candidates aligned with the government bench. Leaving the United Workers Party (UWP), also known as the main opposition party to secure only 1 seat.