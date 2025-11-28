Saint Lucia Polls 2025: Survey shows SLP leading with 65%, UWP trails behind at 29% 

The online polls, gathering 4,359 responses from 17 constituencies, provide an early glimpse into voter sentiment as the nation approaches a pivotal political moment.

Saint Lucia: With just two days left before Saint Lucia heads to the polls on December 1, 2025, WIC News conducted an online poll which shows the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) holding a clear and commanding lead in the 2025 general elections. The survey indicated that the Labour has high chances of coming into power for the second time in a row.

The online polls captured a total of 4,359 responses from across the 17 constituencies and it offers an early indication of voter sentiment as the nation heads toward a significant political moment.

Results of WIC News’ Online Polls on Saint Lucia General Elections 2025

According to the results, the SLP secured 65% of overall support while the major opposition United Workers Party (UWP) garnered 29%. 6% of participates were identified as undecided voters while two percent showed their support to independent candidates.

Locals who took to Facebook to participate in these polls clearly indicated their willingness of giving the ruling party another chance.

Comparison With 2021 Results Shows Strengthened Labour Dominance

When compared with the 2021 general election results, the online polling reflects continued dominance by the SLP across key strongholds as well as gains in constituencies where the UWP previously recorded competitive numbers. In the 2021 elections the SLP secured 13 of the 17 seats with a total of 43,799 votes while the UWP received 37,481 votes.

The numbers in the recent polls shows the Labour Party dominating in all 17 seats across the island including areas traditionally considered competitive, suggesting a clean sweep victory for Philip J Pierre and his administration in the upcoming general elections 2025.

Polling Indicates SLP Leading in All 17 Constituencies

The WIC News polls clearly shows that the SLP is leading in nearly every constituency including Gros Islet Vieux Fort South Castries East and Laborie. UWP held its strongest showings in constituencies such as Soufriere Choiseul and Micoud South though still trailing the SLP in each of these areas.

Castries East the constituency of Prime Minister Philip J Pierre remains one of the strongest Labour-held seats. Pierre won 3700 votes in 2021 while the UWP candidate secured 1823. The 2025 polling reflects similar momentum with 223 respondents choosing the SLP and 65 selecting the UWP.

Pierre appears set to maintain firm control of his constituency with strong personal and party support reflected across demographic groups.

Meanwhile, Micoud South the seat of UWP leader Allen Chastanet shows a more competitive picture. Chastanet captured 2303 votes in 2021 against 1657 for the SLP. However the latest online poll shows the SLP slightly ahead with 85 responses compared with 73 for the UWP.

While these online polls are not determinative, but the numbers suggest that Micoud South might be a closer race in 2025 and the UWP will have to defend one of its strongest holds in the upcoming elections.

With December 1 fast approaching, the SLP remains the dominant force in Saint Lucia while Allen Chastanet’s UWP seems to trail behind this time. Although online polling is not a substitute for an official election result, but the numbers present a clear snapshot of the political climate in the country as the voters are set to head to the polls this Monday.

Disclaimer: The WIC News survey was conducted via Facebook and reflects the opinions of those who chose to participate online. It is not a scientific or representative national sample, and therefore the results should be interpreted as an indication of online sentiment rather than a projection of the final election outcome.