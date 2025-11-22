Saint Lucia Elections 2025: SLP leads with 65%, UWP trails behind in WIC News Polls

Castries, Saint Lucia: In an online survey conducted by WIC News on Saint Lucia’s Polling trends, the Saint Lucia Labour Party is leading in most constituencies. According to the findings, 65% of the total voters expressed support for the incumbent Labour Party, while 29% indicated that they would vote for the United Workers Party (UWP).

Early voter trends predicted a clear win for SLP, while UWP is trailing behind in almost every constituency. The survey was conducted across all constituencies; however, the results are not final, as the sample size was relatively small. As the sample size increases, the data will provide more accurate trends and clearer insights on the votes in each constituency.

Notably, in Micoud South, which is contested by former Prime Minister and UWP leader Allen Chastanet is facing a tough challenge from SLP’s candidate. Chastanet has secured 43 votes in the survey, while the SLP’s Shanda Haracksingh is narrowly ahead with 47 votes.

Survey trends in different constituencies of Saint Lucia

In Canaries, the trends show that out of 141 voters, 88 intended to vote for the SLP, while 42 signaled support for the UWP. In Babonneau, 179 voters participated, with 111 expressing support for the SLP and 57 showcasing their favour for the UWP.

From Castries Central, 142 voters were recorded in the trends. Of these, 88 are expected to vote for SLP, while 32 expressed their intent to vote for UWP. In Castries East is contested by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, 154 voters participated, of which 115 voters turned out to be in the favour of PM Pierre, while 32 voters were also recorded in the support of UWP.

SLP is again leading in Castries North as candidate Lisa Jahour received 81 votes out of 138 voters recorded in the survey. However, the candidate of UWP Stephen Fevriere is giving a tough fight to her as 41 voters favoured him.

Talking about the trends in Castries South which is contested by Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire, the constituency has recorded 128 voters. Of these, 84 voters turned out to be in favour of Hilaire, while 33 intended to vote for UWP’s candidate.

Castries South East is also expected to witness a tough fight between SLP and UWP as 217 voters participated in the survey. Of these 129 voters favoured SLP’s candidate Lisa C Jawahir, while former MP Guy Joseph of UWP is also expected to give a tough fight as 75 are expected to vote for him.

A total of 150 voters have been recorded from Choiseul constituency in the survey, out of which 87 are intended to vote for SLP’s candidate, Keithson Charles. On the other hand, 57 voters expressed their support vote for UWP’s candidate Bradley Felix.

SLP is also expected to lead in Dennery North as 150 voters were registered in the survey and 103 voters favoured SLP. On the other hand, 42 favoured UWP in the constituency. Dennery South is also expected to witness a fight as 102 voters have participated in the survey and 53 of them are intended to support SLP and 39 are expected to support UWP.

From Gros Islet, 338 voters were registered, of which 234 are in favour of SLP, while 78 are intended to support UWP. Laborie has registered 97 voters in the survey in which 77 voted for SLP, while the remaining 15 showcased their support for UWP.

In Micoud North, 86 voters were registered and 57 are intended to vote for SLP and 27 are intended to vote for UWP. In Soufriere, out of 159 voters, 85 are expected to support SLP and 64 are expected to vote for UWP. The constituency is also expected to witness a tough fight between UWP’s Herod Stanislas and Emma Hippolyte of SLP.

From Vieux Fort North, out of 94 voters, 68 are in favour of SLP, while 22 are in favour of UWP. In Vieux Fort South, out of 142 voters, 110 are in favour of SLP, while 26 are in favour of UWP.

The trends from the survey are changing every day and the accurate trends will be showcased once the sample size increases.