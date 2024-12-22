LIAT20 launches inaugural nonstop flight between Antigua-Jamaica

With this new service, travellers across the Caribbean can now enjoy more convenient and affordable access to Jamaica.

Jamaica: LIAT20 launched its inaugural nonstop flight to Jamaica on Friday from Antigua and Barbuda.

The flight received a warm welcome by tourism officials of Jamaica as they hosted a welcome ceremony featuring a traditional water salute at the Norman Manley International Airport.

LIAT20’s flight schedule between Antigua-Jamaica

The airline will provide direct services on this route on every Friday with fares starting as low as US$244. The flight will depart Antigua at 15:50 pm and will arrive in Kingston, Jamaica at 17:30 pm, offering travellers easy connections between the destinations.

Meanwhile the return flight from Kingston will depart at 19:30 and will arrive in Antigua at 23:10.

Officials welcome this new service

While speaking during the ceremony, Councillor for Vineyard Town Division, Andrew Swaby welcomed the new service and said, “Kingston is ready to embrace new opportunities for regional connectivity, tourism, and economic expansion. Grateful for the partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and PAC Kingston Airport Ltd. as we continue to position our city as the gateway to the Caribbean.”

The Jamaican officials called the service a ‘significant enhancement’ in regional connectivity which reduces the need for overnight stays or even long layovers and allows same day connections to Jamaica.

According to the information, LIAT20 will provide services from Tortola, St Maarten, St Kitts, Grenada as well as Trinidad.

It is being said that the travellers from these islands can now easily enjoy the hospitality, culture and natural beauty of Jamaica and can also benefit from the improved connectivity across the Caribbean region.

Also, the CEO of LIAT20, Hafsah Abdulsalam expressed his enthusiasm for this new service and noted that as the airline is welcoming Jamaica into its network and expand connectivity across the region, it is a ‘proud’ and ‘historic’ moment.

He added that for the first time ever, the airline is providing travellers with the same day connections from Jamaica to other destinations in the region, that were not earlier accessible from the destination on the same day.

Abdulsalam emphasised that this remarkable expansion is a bold step forward in its mission to seamlessly connect the islands while fostering regional integration and make travel effortless for passengers.

Furthermore, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett also welcomed the new service and remarked that this addition is significant for the nation’s aviation sector and it marks another significant milestone in the journey to become the premium aviation hub.

He added that with several regional carriers now serving Kingston, they are not just creating travel connections but are boosting the bonds between the people of the Caribbean.

According to the Minister, this new service will also make it easier for families to reunite and for business relationships to flourish and will allow the island to celebrate not only enhanced regional connectivity but also the deepening of cultural and economic relations which makes the region stronger.

The addition of this latest destination to the network of LIAT20 expands the airline’s services to 12 territories now including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Maarten, Saint Lucia, Tortola and Trinidad and Tobago.