Saint Lucia heads to polls on Dec 1, PM Pierre highlights record growth under Labour 

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced on Sunday, November 9, 2025, that the Parliament of Saint Lucia would be dissolved effective Monday, November 10, 2025, during a national address.

Saint Lucia: In a major national announcement, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that Saint Lucia’s general elections will be taking place on December 1st, 2025, with Nomination Day set for Friday 21 November 2025.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre made the announcement on Sunday, November 9, 2025, while speaking at a national address. Further advising the parliament general to dissolve the parliament of Saint Lucia effectively on Monday, November 10, 2025.

In an official statement, PM Pierre said that he is confident his administration has delivered what they have promised. He advised the Governor General to dissolve the Parliament on Monday, November 10 and to issue rates to elections in order to pave the way for general elections.

“The general election will be held on Monday 1 December 2025. Nomination day will be Friday November 21, 2025,” he added.

He continued to say that when he was thrown in as Prime Minister in July 2021, he vowed to serve not some of the people, but everyone. He said that made the pledge by the Saint Lucia Labour Party; however, the winners of the general election would have to manage an inclusive, equitable as well as just society.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre made the announcement after highlighting some of the significant achievements that the Saint Lucia Labour (SLP) party has brought to the island after winning the 2021 elections.

He went on to note that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) did not just promise change when it came into office but delivered it together. At the time, Saint Lucia was already crippled by mismanagement, corruption, and recklessness from the previous government. Businesses were closing, people were losing jobs, and faith in the government had been destroyed.

“You trusted the Saint Lucia Labour Party to put you first to restore hope in government. And I can say with pride, we did not just promise change; we delivered it together.”

Saint Lucia’s Economy Soared After Labour Took Over: PM Pierre

Prime Minister Pierre went on to note of the economy and noted that it was in decline before the Saint Lucian Labour Party took office in July 2021. “Allow me to illustrate the state of our national debt when the Saint Lucia Labor Party lost the 2016 elections and came back in 2021.”

Prime Minister Pierre went on to cite statistics from the Economic and Social Review 2024 specifically, Table 46 on page 131 which outlines the national debt of Saint Lucia and other outstanding payables.

“In 2016, when the United Workers Party was elected to office, the national debt stood at 60.9% of GDP, while outstanding payables due to local suppliers amounted to 22.9 million.”

He added that in 2021 under the United Workers Party government, even with a rebased GDP, the national debt was 81.9%, which is an increase of 20%. Furthermore, outstanding payables because of the local suppliers raised to 130.5 million, an increase of 469% over 2016.

Prime Minister Pierre went on to highlight that in 2024, under the Saint Lucian Labour Party (SLP) government, the national debt is 73.5%, a reduction of 8% from 2021, outstanding payables due to local supplies 79%, a reduction of 39% and as of September 2025, outstanding payables is 38.9 million, a 700% reduction from 2021 under the SLP administration.”

He stressed that under the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), the country has experienced economic growth and primary surpluses, with unemployment being at its lowest on record, and youth unemployment declining.