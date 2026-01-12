2026-01-12 16:13:58
Trinidad and Tobago: Venezuelan National found dead following violent altercation in Diego Martin

The neighbours who reported the incident told officials that they had heard loud noises from the apartment, followed by silence and the three men leaving shortly after.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Trinidad and Tobago: A man, believed to be a Venezuelan national, was found dead with chop and stab wounds following a violent altercation in an apartment in Diego Martin on the morning of January 11.

According to police reports, the officers of Green Hill Village police station, received a report about the dead body and an altercation around 6:30 a.m., in the morning following which they immediately responded to the scene.

On arrival officers noticed that the man suspected to be in his 20s or 30s was lying motionless on the floor with visible stabbing and chopping wounds and the blood was coming out from it.

A district medical officer checked him and pronounced dead at the scene while the officers ordered the removal of the dead body to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James, Trinidad where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death.

The neighbours who reported the incident to the officials told them at the scene that in the early morning of Sunday, they heard loud noises from the deceased’s apartment as if the occupants were arguing about something.

However, a few minutes later the noise stopped and three men who were residing in the building with the victim left the scene.

Since then the officers from the Region I Homicide Bureau have launched their investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers are also trying to identify the identity of the victim as well as the suspects.

Authorities also urged the people with information to report them about the individuals involved in the incident. They also asked people to report if they witness any criminal activity near them so that it can be stopped.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

