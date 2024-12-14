2024 has been a year of progress for Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

He said that this International Airport project is a cornerstone of the economic agenda and a symbol of hope and opportunity for every Dominican.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Friday, said that 2024 has been a year of progress as he reflected on the key achievements of the entire year.

While speaking during the End of Year Press Conference, the Prime Minister highlighted that one of the major progresses made this year includes the groundbreaking and beginning of construction of the International Airport, “It is about 6.1% ahead of schedule on the construction of international airport.”

Work ongoing at Dominica International Airport site He said that this International Airport project is a cornerstone of the economic agenda and a symbol of hope and opportunity for every Dominican.

With construction now underway, the Prime Minister said that the airport promises to create hundreds of jobs. He added that the much anticipating project will also enhance connectivity and position Dominica as a premier destination for tourism and trade within the region.

Dominica prioritizes climate resilience infrastructure

Prime Minister Skerrit emphasized on Dominica’s efforts for climate resilience. He also talked about prioritizing climate resilient infrastructure. PM further said that work is continuing on Lot 2 of the East Coast Road through the territory and construction is also about to begin on the Louvier to Grand Bay Road.

Mentioning the Roseau Enhancement Project, Dr Skerrit noted that such infrastructure initiatives around the island are clear signals of the national progress which will directly impact the well-being, improve access and foster economic opportunities for all.

Geothermal Plant is on course for completion by 2026

According to PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica is continuing to lead the way in the region in sustainable development initiatives.

“We've significant progress made in our drive towards geothermal energy production,” outlined PM Skerrit.

He said that the geothermal plant is on course for completion by 2026 and early this year, the government also signed a contract for work to commence on the electricity transmission network from Laudat to Fond Cole.

Once operational, this project will not only provide clean energy for people but also set an example for renewable energy adoption across the region.

Increasing Quality of Life of Dominicans

From expanded access to healthcare, increasing investments in agriculture, and improving school infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that the country has made tangible progress in enhancing the quality of life of Dominicans.

He further emphasised that construction began on six schools this year which were funded by the People’s Republic of China.

He further outlined, “And we can only drive around, you can see the work in progress on the goodwill, especially the goodwill secondary school, which we all are yearning for and excited for the students at the goodwill secondary school who have, been really patient over the years. And I'm really looking forward to complete towards the completion of that, of that brand new school.”

Modern Hurricane Resilient Homes

In 2024, Dominica also continued with the construction of modern hurricane resilient homes as the government is committed to provide every Dominican with safe and secure shelter.

He further noted that next week, more than 50 deserving families will be celebrating the joy of home ownership and begin a new year with a fresh start as they get the keys to their new homes.

PM Skerrit mentioned that all the homes that have been given to the beneficiaries are at no cost and so the government remains grateful for this.

Vision for 2025

While sharing the vision for 2025 and beyond, PM Skerrit said, “Building a Dominica that is resilient, inclusive, and prosperous.”

He said that next year, his administration will be prioritizing job creation for small business development, increase investment in tourism through leveraging the economic benefits of the international airport.

The aim is to ensure that every Dominican has access to meaningful employment opportunities and people can also look forward to actual work on the ground, on the major projects which have been launched this year including the Cabrits Marina, the Grand Bay Road and the Roseau Enhancement Project.

Moreover, the new year will be ushered with a direct flight from Newark, New Jersey by United Airlines and the Dominican leader remarked, “One can only appreciate that these direct flights are into Douglas Charles. One can only understand and imagine what this means for the international airport in turbulent opportunities.”

Other developments which were indicated by him included the planning to construct a cruise village and cargo port, both of which are intended to transform the way one does business in Dominica and open up new and numerous opportunities in tourism and small business development.

In respect to the cruise village, PM Skerrit noted that this will be a foreign direct investment funded project so that private developer will come in to build, finance and operate for a period of time.

All these developments, the Prime Minister said, paves a new way for a modern and resilient economy in the future.