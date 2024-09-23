PM Terrance Drew discusses climate action with UNSG António Guterres in New York

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew paid a courtesy call on United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Sunday afternoon.



During the meeting, both the leaders discussed a number of issues of significance to SIDS – Small Island Developing States such as St Kitts and Nevis including the impact of climate change, need for concessional funding and the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI).



The meeting was held in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) where PM Drew along with his delegation are participating. Both leaders emphasized the importance of global collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.



Apart from this meeting, Dr Drew is engaging in several other engagements and discussions while in New York. He also attended the Kittitians and Nevisians Association (KANA) 10th Annual Independence Breakfast at Nativity Ballroom, 3061 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY.



At the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Drew had the honour of presenting awards to four nationals: Euriel Williams, Avril Francis, Eustace Queeley, and Aubrey Webster.

">



After paying courtesy call to the UN Secretary General, the Prime Minister attended a high-level working lunch on international climate policy, hosted by the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Mata’afa at the Permanent Mission of Germany, United Nations Plaza in Manhattan, New York.



He used the platform to underscore the urgent need for climate financing and global cooperation and outlined the critical threats posed by climate change to small island developing states.



Not only this, but on Monday, PM Terrance Drew held a productive meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.



Their discussions focused on the outcomes of the CARICOM-Saudi Summit, which was held back in October 2023 and aimed to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The leaders further explored avenues for joint collaboration to advance sustainability and enhance resilience in response to global challenges.