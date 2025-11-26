SLP unveils 2025 manifesto, focusing on economic growth, social investment, technological transformation 

The manifesto pledges to make Saint Lucia the most technologically advanced Small Island Developing State by 2035, built on the principles of rule of law, inclusiveness, trust, and equity.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), the ruling formation in Saint Lucia, on Tuesday released its manifesto ahead of the General Elections 2025 with promises seeking to strengthen the economy, expand social programmes and accelerate the country’s transition into a modern, technology-driven state.

The manifesto titled ‘Moving Forward Together,’ has promised to transform Saint Lucia into the most technologically drive Small Island Developing State (SIDS) by 2035. It further states that the administration will work to build a society based on Rule of Law, Inclusiveness, Trust and Equity.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, in his message to the nation, described the manifesto as a roadmap for a “stronger, safer, and more equitable Saint Lucia.” He also noted that 2021-2025 administration had successfully stabilised the economy, reduced unemployment, and restored investor confidence. He urged citizens to evaluate the government’s achievements and support the continued transformation planned for the next term.

One of the major points highlights in the Labour’s manifesto was to keep economic growth steady at 3-4% annually with the unemployment falling below 10%. The party further outlines significant investments in digital infrastructure, including a National Artificial Intelligence Center, expanded high-speed internet access, and the integration of AI and digital skills across schools, government services, and key industries such as tourism and healthcare.

The manifesto has also committed to completing and advancing Hewanorra International Airport, new Soufrière Hospital, Castries & Vieux Fort Seaports, Vieux Fort Administration Complex, Water infrastructure modernization, Bus terminals for Castries and Vieux Fort.

Moving forward, the labour party promised to create more jobs and give unemployment insurance by providing new active labour market policy. They also proposed new job-creating initiatives, including two new Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) facilities, incentives for cybersecurity careers, and the launch of an Unemployment Insurance Programme in partnership with the NIC.

Under education, youth and health reforms, the SLP sets out ambitious plans to transform education by turning 50% of classrooms into smart, technology-enabled spaces by 2035. The manifesto includes universal preschool access, expanded technical and vocational training, and partnerships with international universities to broaden online degree offerings.

Health sector reforms include digitised patient records, expansion of Universal Healthcare services, and the completion of major medical facilities such as the St. Jude and Soufrière Hospitals.

The Youth Economy, introduced during the SLP’s current term, will be expanded with new grant programmes, entrepreneurship platforms, and opportunities in agriculture, robotics, and AI.

Moreover, the tourism sector also remains a significant point with major plans to add 1,000 new hotel rooms, promote local ownership in short-term rentals and diversify offerings into eco-tourism, wellness, culture and sports. Upgrades to cruise ports as well as community tourism projects also aim to spread economic benefits more widely, added the manifesto.

In culture and creative industries, the SLP plans to repurpose the Cultural Development Foundation into a modern training and development agency and expand opportunities for artists through tax incentives, low-interest loans, and national awards programmes.

While closing the manifesto, Prime Minister Pierre urged voters to evaluate the administration’s track record and said that “a vote for the Labour Party is a vote for steady progress and responsible governance.” The SLP says its 2025 proposals are grounded in the belief that national development must be people-centered, equitable, and resilient.