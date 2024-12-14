LIAT 2020 offers Flat 15% off on all flights to and from Guyana for Christmas

This super saver sale can be availed between December 14 to 24, 2024, allowing passengers to take affordable one way or round trips to Grenada.

The revived regional air carrier LIAT 2020 has levelled up the heat on Christmas getaways with a fantastic 15% discount across all flights to and from Grenada.

This super saver sale can be availed between December 14 to 24, 2024, allowing passengers to take affordable one way or round trips to Grenada.

While announcing the offer through its official Facebook account, the airline asked everyone to take advantage of this and book affordable flights just in time for Christmas.

These flights will ease passengers looking to travel to and from Grenada during the festive season.

The air carrier further noted, “Whether you’re planning a one-way trip or a round trip, the savings are waiting for you! Travel Dates are from December 14th 2024 to January 31st, 2025. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the beauty of Grenada this holiday season!”

With this offer, the CEO of LIAT 2020 Hafsah Abdulsalam aims to make travel accessible for everyone and by introducing special discounts and exciting promotions, he seeks to empower customers to embark on new adventures at affordable prices.

Not only this, but LIAT 2020 which was revived by the government of Antigua and Barbuda after it had to shut down due to financial issues is expanding its footprint across the Caribbean.

Since its revival in August 2024, the air carrier has already launched flights to more than 10 destinations in the Eastern Caribbean region, marking a huge step forward in its regional connectivity.

Notably, the airline provides services to Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Dominica, Barbados, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

CEO Abdulsalam said that he is seeking to connect the Caribbean islands with one another while offering the passengers with convenient and affordable flights to travel across the region.

With these services, LIAT 2020 is set to become a standout airline in the region and create ease for intra and inter regional travel.