Trinidad and Tobago: UNC Councillor Romana Victor and husband found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old UNC councillor Romana Teenal Victor, and her husband Rodney Ramsumair were found dead at their Mendez Village, Coora Road, Siparia residence on Sunday, November 23. The badly decomposing bodies were discovered by Romana’s father.

According to police reports, the father called the police after he found the decomposing bodies of his daughter and son-in-law. Upon reaching the scene, officials discovered that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The victim's father told the officials that he went to check on the couple at their residence after becoming worried as they both weren't answering his call. Upon reaching there he started loudly calling their names and when he didn’t receive any response, he allegedly gained forced entry.

After entering their home, he went to his daughter’s bedroom where he discovered the bodies of the couple lying on the bed.

Authorities suspect that this might be a murder-suicide case and believe that the husband of UNC councillor Romana may have given her a poisonous substance to ingest which ultimately killed her.

Further the medical reports of both the bodies state that due to the advanced state of decomposition, no visible marks or obvious injuries were observed on Victor at the scene. The medical reports also claimed that they may have been dead for several days before being discovered.

Officials emphasised that to determine the exact cause of the death, full forensic examination and autopsies will be conducted.

The Siparia Borough Corporation also took to Facebook to express their grief and sorrow as they posted “On the behalf of all the Siparia Borough Corporation, members of staff, and colleagues, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Victor's family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP gone too soon.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.