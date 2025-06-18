Trinidad: DNA confirms missing Jamie Mohammed as woman found decomposed in Siparia

The woman had been missing since October 18, 2024 and was last seen alive on High Street in Siparia.

Trinidad and Tobago: More than seven months after the gruesome discovery of a decomposed, nude female body in a bushy area off Murray Trace in Siparia, Trinidad, DNA testing has confirmed that the remains are those of 44-year-old Jamie Mohammed of Mendes Village.

According to the information, the confirmation came after the completion of forensic DNA analysis on Friday, June 13, 2025, which officially linked the remains to Mohammed. Reportedly, the female had been missing since October 18, 2024, and she was last seen alive on High Street, Siparia.

It is said that the female’s relatives had earlier suspected the body was hers after recognizing a pair of sneakers which were found on the decomposed corpse, but positive identification required official DNA verification because of the advanced state of decomposition of the body.

Notably, the remains of the woman were found on November 14, 2024, by two men who were on their way to hunt wild meat in the area. Her dead body was found a few feet from the roadside and at that time it was nude and in an advanced sate of decomposition.

Not only this, but her head was also detached from her torso and investigators suspected that she had been assaulted sexually before being murdered.

The nearly seven-month wait for DNA results has added to the family’s anguish, but police say the confirmation is a critical step toward securing justice.

With the final results of the DNA being out, the family of the victim is soon expected to conduct her funeral and bid her a final goodbye.

Meanwhile, the locals across Trinidad have also expressed their anger with the authorities for taking so long to process the DNA test. Several of them also took to Facebook and slammed the authorities for the same.

