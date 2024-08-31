MSR Media alleges Les Khan received $13M in controversial transactions

The transactions revealed records of Bank of America transactions, mainly incoming wires to Les Khan’s US based company LKCS LLC. The amounts reportedly totalled to a whopping USD 13,403,989.16.

In major setback to Les Khan, MSR Media has released a series of transactions done by Khan in US Dollars from the Bank of America. In a document released earlier on Friday, Philippe Martinez said that Damian Kelsick – MSR Media’s attorney retrieved the transactions through section 1782 in the United States.

The transactions revealed records of Bank of America transactions, mainly incoming wires to Les Khan’s US based company LKCS LLC. The amounts reportedly totalled to a whopping USD 13,403,989.16.

“For months, Caribbean Galaxy, Ying Jin, and Timothy Harris have engaged in a protracted legal battle in the United States against MSR MEDIA and Philippe Martinez to prevent us from obtaining the U.S. Dollar transactions from Bank of America. MSR MEDIA and Philippe Martinez won this battle and are now in possession of the Bank of America records,” read statement of MSR Media.

Philippe Martinez also alleged that the majority of the money was received by Les Khan for the infamous Jail Project.

The bank statements showed that Les Khan received massive amounts, in certain cases in millions of dollars from different companies based in various countries.

Detailed Transactions

Khan received $USD320,752.92 from Caribbean Galaxy: MSR Media said that as part of the documents retrieved from the Bank of America, Les Khan received 320,752.92 from the Caribbean Galaxy while he was the head of CIU St Kitts and Nevis. Payment from Hon Kong Bai Sheng An Limited: In another transaction, Les Khan received USD770,000 from the company which is set up and owned by Mr. LI, MUSHENG, Vice President of Caribbean Galaxy shortly after his departure from the CIU. SKIPA Investment Macau Limited: In another major transaction, Khan received USD 1,359,200. Accountant General CIU: MSR Media alleged that Khan’s company received USD 10,518,188 for Les Khan’s compensation as the CEO of CIU. They questioned the transaction while adding that despite his contract being based largely on a bonus structure for successful applicants he received the major amounts. Money transferred from Singapore Bank Account: Khan also supposedly transferred $435,848 to his LKCS LLC on May 5, 2020 using a Singapore Bank Account with the United Overseas Bank Ltd. The transaction included a note “closing of the account.

Philippe Martinez further said that while the minimum wage of citizens in St Kitts and Nevis is EC $430 per week, but Khan received extraordinary amount of money.

“The minimum wage for the citizens is EC $430/week. In the CBI industry, certain officials, like Mr Khan, and other entities such as processing agents and lawyers negotiated compensation by the number of successful CBI applications. Looking at the extraordinary amount of money received by Mr Khan, it is now clear why Caribbean Galaxy was given the unprecedented amount of 5500 shares for the jail project,” said MSR Media in their release dated 30 August 2024.

Furthermore, MSR Media also said that they will be providing a similar legal response in the defamation case filed by Dr Timothy Harris against MSR Media, adding that relevant bank transactions will be provided for him, other officials and entities to the St Kitts and Nevis court.

The Defamation Case

After the MSR Media filed a RICO Suit ( Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), Caribbean Galaxy filed a defamation in August 2024. The lawsuit was filed against Martinez for spreading false information. In a statement, Caribbean Galaxy also defended that they are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in the CBI Process.

The Feud Between MSR, Les Khan, Timothy Harris, Caribbean Galaxy & Ying Jin

Following verbal attacks, MSR Media filed a RICO in May this year. The suit was filed in the Federal Court of Florida, against several entities in the Caribbean including Les Khan, Former St Kitts and Nevis PM Timothy Harris, Caribbean Galaxy and it’s CEO Ying Jin among others.

“Defendant Timothy Harris, the former Prime Minister and a current Member of Parliament in St. Kitts and Nevis, and Defendant Leslie Khan, the former head of the CIU, conspired with Defendant Caribbean Galaxy to bypass certain standard CBI requirements, including a requirement to hold CBI funds in escrow in St. Kitts and Nevis,” the RICO lawsuit added.

In the RICO, MSR alleged also misconduct within the Caribbean Galaxy, involving the previous government officials of St Kitts and Nevis, including Khan and Harris. It added that they did major discounting on the CBI prices during their tenure.