St Kitts launches 'Sun-Kissed Secrets' tour of Capisterre on Nov 17

St Kitts and Nevis: The Tourism Authority of St Kitts is all set to host an exclusive tour of Capisterre under the title ‘Sun-Kissed – Secrets of St Kitts’. The tour will be held on Sunday, November 17, starting at 2:30 pm and will continue till the night.



While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the authority invited everyone to register themselves and be part of this exciting tour that will feature a lot of excitement.



“Get ready to discover the hidden gems of Capisterre. Join us for Sun-Kissed, Secrets of St. Kitts on November 17 at Pump Bay, Rum Dawg — an unforgettable tour featuring vibrant cultural performances, lively music, and a chance to win a JetBlue ticket. Admission is XCD $100 — see you at 2:30 PM for an afternoon filled with adventure and celebration,” it added.



This tour is being held in celebration of Tourism Awareness Month and will begin from Pump Bay Rum Dawg. The interested individuals can purchase their tickets for XCD$100 and the tour will also feature entertainment by Street Vybz Sound, Tombstone International and other cultural performances.



A competition is also being held as part of this tour in which the participating individuals need to post their photo for the tour on their official Instagram accounts and tag the St Kitts Tourism Authority, following which the best Instagramable photo will get a chance to win a free JetBlue ticket.



The tour of Capisterre will be much more than just fun and entertainment as it will be about exploring the hidden beautiful locals of the island nation. This town is located in St Paul constituency and is one of the largest towns on the island.



The location features extensive gardens comprising of trees, shrubs, Bismark palms, Christmas palms and many colourful bordering plants.



It is also known as an ideal destination for travellers looking to escape and hustle and bustle of the city life and with this tour, visitors will get the chance to explore this hidden gem.