Saint Lucia set to welcome 16 cruise ships and 28,875 visitors this week 

On Sunday, the island nation welcomed two cruise ships, Britannia and Seabourn Ovation, carrying 4,324 and 604 passengers, while three more ships are scheduled to arrive today.

Saint Lucia: A total number of 16 cruises bringing 28,875 visitors are set to arrive in Saint Lucia during this week between March 1 and 6, 2026. These hundreds and thousands of passengers are expected to give a major boost to the overall cruise tourism sector.

On Sunday, the island nation welcomed two cruises simultaneously Britannia and Seabourn Ovation which brought 4,324 and 604 passengers respectively. Today, three cruises are set to arrive including Renaissance with 1,400 passengers, Silver Ray with 728 and Club Med 2 with 386.

The cruise activity will continue with the arrival of Viking Sea on Tuesday with 930 passengers followed by three cruises once again arriving to the destination simultaneously on Wednesday. Valiant Lady, MSC Virtuosa and Star Seeker will be arriving with 2,770, 6,334 and 224 visitors respectively at Port Castries.

Thursday will see the massive cruise Norwegian Sky arriving with a whopping 4,228 visitors along with Aurora and MS Nautica also arriving on the same day with 1,950 and 830 passengers respectively. Friday will be the busiest day of the week at Port Castries as four vessels are scheduled to arrive simultaneously including Norwegian Sky (2,004 passengers, Marella Discovery 2 (1,836 passengers), Emerald Sakara (100 passengers) and Royal Clipper (227 passengers).

Several of these visitors are expected to go on scheduled tours across the island nation, giving a major business to cab drivers, tour guides and everyone else involved in the cruise tourism sector. As the cruise season 2025-2026 continues in Saint Lucia, the tourism officials are looking forward to doubling the visitor arrival numbers this time.

Complete Cruise Schedule – Saint Lucia (March 1 – 6)

March 1 (Sunday)

Britannia – 4,324

Seabourn Ovation – 604

March 2 (Monday)

Renaissance – 1,400

Silver Ray – 728

Club Med 2 – 386

March 3 (Tuesday)

Viking Sea – 930

March 4 (Wednesday)

Valiant Lady – 2,770

MSC Virtuosa – 6,334

Star Seeker – 224

March 5 (Thursday)

Aurora – 1,950

Norwegian Epic – 4,228

MS Nautica – 830

March 6 (Friday)

Norwegian Sky – 2,004

Marella Discovery 2 – 1,836

Emerald Sakara – 100