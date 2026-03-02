2026-03-02 11:44:47
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia set to welcome 16 cruise ships and 28,875 visitors this week 

On Sunday, the island nation welcomed two cruise ships, Britannia and Seabourn Ovation, carrying 4,324 and 604 passengers, while three more ships are scheduled to arrive today.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: A total number of 16 cruises bringing 28,875 visitors are set to arrive in Saint Lucia during this week between March 1 and 6, 2026. These hundreds and thousands of passengers are expected to give a major boost to the overall cruise tourism sector.

On Sunday, the island nation welcomed two cruises simultaneously Britannia and Seabourn Ovation which brought 4,324 and 604 passengers respectively. Today, three cruises are set to arrive including Renaissance with 1,400 passengers, Silver Ray with 728 and Club Med 2 with 386.

The cruise activity will continue with the arrival of Viking Sea on Tuesday with 930 passengers followed by three cruises once again arriving to the destination simultaneously on Wednesday. Valiant Lady, MSC Virtuosa and Star Seeker will be arriving with 2,770, 6,334 and 224 visitors respectively at Port Castries.

Thursday will see the massive cruise Norwegian Sky arriving with a whopping 4,228 visitors along with Aurora and MS Nautica also arriving on the same day with 1,950 and 830 passengers respectively. Friday will be the busiest day of the week at Port Castries as four vessels are scheduled to arrive simultaneously including Norwegian Sky (2,004 passengers, Marella Discovery 2 (1,836 passengers), Emerald Sakara (100 passengers) and Royal Clipper (227 passengers).

Several of these visitors are expected to go on scheduled tours across the island nation, giving a major business to cab drivers, tour guides and everyone else involved in the cruise tourism sector. As the cruise season 2025-2026 continues in Saint Lucia, the tourism officials are looking forward to doubling the visitor arrival numbers this time.

Complete Cruise Schedule – Saint Lucia (March 1 – 6)

March 1 (Sunday) 
Britannia – 4,324 
Seabourn Ovation – 604

March 2 (Monday) 
Renaissance – 1,400 
Silver Ray – 728 
Club Med 2 – 386

March 3 (Tuesday) 
Viking Sea – 930

March 4 (Wednesday) 
Valiant Lady – 2,770 
MSC Virtuosa – 6,334 
Star Seeker – 224

March 5 (Thursday) 
Aurora – 1,950 
Norwegian Epic – 4,228 
MS Nautica – 830

March 6 (Friday) 
Norwegian Sky – 2,004 
Marella Discovery 2 – 1,836 
Emerald Sakara – 100

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Haiti President unhurt, 2 security officers injured in exchange of gunfir...

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Uncategorised

Minor earthquake jolts Caribbean islands

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Bellevue Chopin Housing Project - Zone A1 Site Progress as of January 19, 2019
Uncategorised

Bellevue Chopin Housing project: 114 Dominican families will get new hous...

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis set to be removed from EU blacklist

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Uncategorised

Constituency Boundaries: flawed democracy of St Kitts and Nevis

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley plants a fruit tree on the grounds of Ilaro Court today while British High Commissioner, Scott Furssedonn-Wood and his daughters Tessa and Romilly, look on. The tree planting was part of a precursor event to COP26.
Uncategorised

Barbados PM Mia Mottley describes COP26 as "Vital Meeting"

2026-03-02 11:25:13

St Mary High, Jamaica PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Jamaica: St Mary High secures eighth straight victory in Eastern Champion...

2026-03-02 11:25:13

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Man trying to escape past gunned down at worksite in suspected...

2026-03-02 11:25:13