Saint Lucia set to welcome 16 cruise ships and 28,875 visitors this week
Written by Kofi Nelson
Saint Lucia: A total number of 16 cruises bringing 28,875 visitors are set to arrive in Saint Lucia during this week between March 1 and 6, 2026. These hundreds and thousands of passengers are expected to give a major boost to the overall cruise tourism sector.
On Sunday, the island nation welcomed two cruises simultaneously Britannia and Seabourn Ovation which brought 4,324 and 604 passengers respectively. Today, three cruises are set to arrive including Renaissance with 1,400 passengers, Silver Ray with 728 and Club Med 2 with 386.
The cruise activity will continue with the arrival of Viking Sea on Tuesday with 930 passengers followed by three cruises once again arriving to the destination simultaneously on Wednesday. Valiant Lady, MSC Virtuosa and Star Seeker will be arriving with 2,770, 6,334 and 224 visitors respectively at Port Castries.
Thursday will see the massive cruise Norwegian Sky arriving with a whopping 4,228 visitors along with Aurora and MS Nautica also arriving on the same day with 1,950 and 830 passengers respectively. Friday will be the busiest day of the week at Port Castries as four vessels are scheduled to arrive simultaneously including Norwegian Sky (2,004 passengers, Marella Discovery 2 (1,836 passengers), Emerald Sakara (100 passengers) and Royal Clipper (227 passengers).
Several of these visitors are expected to go on scheduled tours across the island nation, giving a major business to cab drivers, tour guides and everyone else involved in the cruise tourism sector. As the cruise season 2025-2026 continues in Saint Lucia, the tourism officials are looking forward to doubling the visitor arrival numbers this time.
Complete Cruise Schedule – Saint Lucia (March 1 – 6)
March 1 (Sunday)
Britannia – 4,324
Seabourn Ovation – 604
March 2 (Monday)
Renaissance – 1,400
Silver Ray – 728
Club Med 2 – 386
March 3 (Tuesday)
Viking Sea – 930
March 4 (Wednesday)
Valiant Lady – 2,770
MSC Virtuosa – 6,334
Star Seeker – 224
March 5 (Thursday)
Aurora – 1,950
Norwegian Epic – 4,228
MS Nautica – 830
March 6 (Friday)
Norwegian Sky – 2,004
Marella Discovery 2 – 1,836
Emerald Sakara – 100
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
